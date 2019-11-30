Team Tesla At The Special Olympics Australia

November 30th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Spread far and wide over the globe, the Special Olympics is changing the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities. This worldwide movement is one that empowers the human spirit by lifting limitations through inclusiveness. It encourages people to be a part of something bigger than themselves. We may know of the Special Olympics through its work with sporting events, but it is so much more than that. For those who participate, this culture, by creating an atmosphere of inclusivity, enables individuals to play on the same field — both with and without intellectual disabilities. And Team Tesla is now a part of creating that inclusivity.

Mates, This one is really dear to me. @SOAustralia @soarandroar

Not just raises awareness but also helps special olympians full fill their dream

Every single $ count. I have set myself an ambitious target. Please help me reach it.

Team @Tesla will ridehttps://t.co/vMl5tiqQiX — Tesla in the Gong (@TeslaGong) November 27, 2019

Model X owner Tesla in the Gong, will be participating in Team Tesla for the second time. Last year, he tells me, Team Tesla came in second place in the overall fundraising campaign. The funds they raised will go to help athletes in the Special Olympics Australia to participate in sports training and competition. Tesla in the Gong’s goal is to raise $10,000 for the Special Olympics. So far, he has raised $1,490. For those who would like to help, you can by donating any amount here. As for the rest of Team Tesla, they have raised so far (at the time of this writing) a total of almost $5,000.

“Car and bike enthusiasts are called upon and each company has its own team,” he tells me. He will also participate as a driver who will pick up an Olympian and take them to the Sydney Motor Park for some trips around the track. He gives them a good ride in the Tesla and the full Tesla experience. This will be his second time being a registered driver to do this. The idea is to treat the Olympians to some fun, and what better way to hit the track than in a Tesla Model X? Tesla will be well represented and this is due to the fact that like its CEO, many members of the Tesla community care about our worldwide community. Tesla itself has a way of bringing people together for the greater good.

2018 Team Tesla — Soar and Roar Festival Special Olympics Australia

Tesla in the Gong and 19 others participated in The Soar and Roar Festival in 2018. This is the festival they will be a part of again this year. It is an annual event hosted by the Special Olympics Australia to raise funds for intellectually disabled athletes. Team Tesla, with 20 vehicles, managed to raise over $13,000 last year.

Tesla Tom uploaded the video above and was one of the drivers in Team Tesla. In the video, Tesla Tom explains that since Team Tesla raised a high amount of funds, they got to win a prize, which was being the leading team of cars in the race at the motor park. In the video description, Tom says, “We had a wonderful day placing many smiles on the faces of our athletes and their careers along with many other unique and luxury car teams.”

Team Tesla is just a small representation of the Tesla community and how active members are around the world when it comes to doing things to benefit our fellow humans, animals, and the planet. The Tesla community is all about doing good things that help.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







