23 Awards Tesla Cybertruck Is Sure To Win

November 29th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

I’m not sure all of these awards actually exist. It’s possible some of them (ahem, #9) should have never been imagined. Nonetheless, this is what some Thanksgiving-night brain juice has dreamt up after reading about the Tesla Model 3 winning Car of the Year in Denmark.

1. Car of the Year (from almost every major auto media outlet or jury that considers the Cybertruck a “car,” including CleanTechnica for our “Car of the Year” award)

2. Truck of the Year (from every major truck media outlet)

3. SUV of the Year

4. Machine of the Year

5. Robot of the Year

6. Police Vehicle of the Year

7. Camping Vehicle of the Year

8. Robocop Vehicle of the Year

9. Barbie & Ken Shagging Location of the Year

10. Star Wars Vehicle of the Year

11. Ugly Duckling of the Year

12. Video Game Vehicle that Comes to Life Vehicle of the Year

13. Hypercaffeinated CEO Vehicle of the Year

14. Pro Sports Star Vehicle of the Year

15. Tech Innovation of the Year

16. Ruff Ryders Vehicle of the Year

17. Mafia Vehicle of the Year

18. Hold My Beer, Bruh Vehicle of the Year

19. High Times Product of the Year

20. Engineering Product of the Year

21. Elon Musk is Crazy Product of the Year

22. MacArthur Genius Grant (first time going to a non-human)

23. Smackdown of the Year



