Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition Sold Out, Rivian-Based Lincoln SUV Planned

November 27th, 2019 by Steve Hanley

Ford’s electric car program is gaining momentum quickly. According to CNET Road Show, the First Edition of the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV introduced earlier this month is now sold out in the US, although a few are still available in Europe. And Reuters is reporting a battery electric Lincoln based on a Rivian chassis is under development.

Mustang Mach-E First Edition

“Yes, the First Edition is sold out in the US,” a Ford representative told Road Show this week. The model, which is priced at $61,000 including delivery, has quietly been removed from Ford’s pre-order website. But nobody knows how many First Edition vehicles Ford will manufacture. It says it plans to sell 50,000 of them in the first full year of production. Deliveries are expected to begin in the middle of next year.

“We are not providing any numbers and encouraging customers to place orders for the other models due to limited sales volumes in the first year,” the representative added. Previously, Ford told Roadshow the First Edition model would be “very limited.” Whether that means a few dozen, a few hundred, or a few thousand is unknown.

The First Edition model comes fully loaded with the largest battery, dual motors, vegan “leather” upholstery, a total of 332 horsepower and an estimated range of 270 miles. The closest thing to it, now that all the First Editions are spoken for, is the Premium which has many of the same features but without the cachet of being first. It is expected to go on sale as soon as all the First Edition cars are manufactured. It starts at $51,700, but has a long list of available options. Other models of the Mustang Mach-E will arrive in 2021.

Electric Lincoln SUV Due In 2022

Need more proof that Ford has its head in the electric vehicle game? Reuters says its Lincoln division will have a battery electric SUV — something like the Lincoln Navigator, perhaps? — on sale by the middle of 2022. It will be based on the electric skateboard developed by Rivian. Ford invested $500 million in Rivian earlier this year.

The all electric Lincoln could compete with Rivian’s own R1S SUV but it is more likely to be a competitor to any electric vehicles that General Motors may have waiting in the wings. GM is supposedly considering building an electric SUV that will be badged as a Cadillac one day, God willing and the creek don’t rise. It also may be planning to exhume the Hummer brand that it buried the last time gas prices were over $4.00 a gallon.

Ford expects to introduce a compact Lincoln electric crossover in late 2021 or early 2022 and a mid-size companion in 2023, informed sources tell Reuters. It may also have an electric pickup truck — one that does not look like it escaped from the set of Lost In Space — on sale by the middle of 2021.

The merchants of FUD continue to insist there is no demand for electric vehicles. The fact that Tesla booked over 200,000 pre-orders for its CyberTruck within a week of its reveal and Ford has sold out the first edition of the Mustang Mach-E give the lie to those predictions. Tesla is leading the parade, but Volkswagen and Ford are on board with the EV revolution and pushing hard to catch up. Any companies that are still playing woulda, coulda, shoulda about electric vehicles will soon be too far behind to ever catch up.



