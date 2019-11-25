Tesla Cybertruck Dash Made With … Paper?

November 25th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Did you know that some parts of the Tesla Cybertruck are made with paper? It seems a bit crazy that some parts of this ultra-badass vehicle that could take on the evils of traffic or a zombie apocalypse would have a softer side, but it does.

In a video from Hamid Shojaee shared by Sofiaan Fraval, several familiar faces from Twitter got to ride in the Tesla Cybertruck. Viv, Kristen, and Sofiaan are experiencing my future truck, and towards the end of the video, they noticed something about the dash.

“So, is the stainless steel in the dash as well?” Kristen is heard asking the driver this. The driver then replies, “No, it is not,” and proceeds to tell the group that it is paper. Yes, the stuff you can write on.

When I asked Kristen about her experience, she told me that the dash looked like shiny pewter. She was unable to feel it, but it looked like a solid material. She also pointed out that paper makes some very durable products, such as laminated lunch trays (I just had a vision of my high school days and those ugly lunch trays). Kristen made another point: “In reality, a solid stone or metal piece would be more dangerous in an accident,”

Viv, who was sitting in the front seat, said that it “felt like very high-quality cardboard.”

Sofiaan’s thoughts on the dash were that it looked like marble. He also said that the cracked windows* caused a delay since they had to be replaced. (Explanation for why the windows cracked here, if you are not one of the ~900,000 people who already watched that video.) Side note: Sofiaan noticed that the steel ball didn’t go all the way through the glass when Franz threw it at the window and yelled, “It didn’t go through!” That was just before Elon said it on stage. While some may criticize Tesla over the glass breaking, Sofiaan pointed out a major fact about bulletproof glass. It’s not designed not to crack, but just to stop a bullet. That works for steel balls as well.

When it comes to the paper elements of the Cybertruck, it actually does make sense to use paper for the softer parts of the interior. As Kristen pointed out to me, if there were an accident, having paper hit you instead of plastic would definitely soften the blows.

Also, totally off topic, but I asked Elon if we could get a purple Cybertruck. Purple is my favorite color. He indicated the vehicle could be wrapped in any color.

Can be wrapped in any color! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

I also asked Elon about the paper dash, but he may not have seen my question (since he gets thousands of tweets aimed his way on a daily basis). I am curious as to what inspired Tesla to use paper to create the dash (I love the idea, it’s creative!) and also am curious to know if it’s recycled paper (presumably, it is). However, when I asked the question, I did get some other answers from people in the comment thread crowd:

Compressed paper — Louis Botelho (@Louisbotelho17) November 24, 2019

We all know that Tesla is about innovating. I personally think it’s brilliant that Tesla is using compressed paper in its vehicle designs and it does give the edgy Cybertruck a “soft heart,” which to me is a reflection of humanity itself.



