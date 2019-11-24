Tesla Cybertruck Checks All The Boxes, Surprises On Look, Price, & Armor

November 24th, 2019 by Paul Fosse

Last week, I wrote an article that claimed that the Tesla Cybertruck announcement (even without delivering a single truck) would put the Detroit Big 3 in a pickle in 3 markets if it met their basic needs and offered them something worth waiting for. This article will go over those 3 markets and rate the desirability of the Cybertruck to each market.

The Markets

Reviewing the 3 markets I described before:

The off-road market would be frozen if Tesla promised some of the outlandish features I speculated about above [in the original article]. The work market will be sensitive to the announcements on fuel and maintenance savings, long life and warranties, hauling and towing capacities, onboard power and air, self-driving, and mobile office features. Full self-driving will let contractors and tradespeople do all their paperwork and scheduling on their way to the job site. The leisure and lifestyle market will be sensitive to style, brand, acceleration, handling, fuel and maintenance savings, full self driving, and safety innovations.

Let’s analyze them one at a time, but before we get to that, let’s address the elephant in the room, the styling that shocked everyone I spoke to. It’s hard to tell if all the publicity focusing on the look for the truck (and generally saying it’s ugly) will end up helping sales (because more people discovered it) or tarnishes its reputation before Tesla gets to sell a single truck. I think Tesla will need to promote it to make it a success.

The Model S, Model X, and Model 3 were generally hailed as beautiful cars because they looked like a nice blend of a Mazda and a Porsche, so people didn’t have to learn a new look. They already like Mazda and Porsche, so Tesla just rode on their coattails. It is a much bigger lift for Tesla to establish a new style out of the sci-fi world. From what I have surmised from reading and talking to people, Tesla fans trust the brand and generally like the truck, even if they are still trying to warm up to the shocking look. The rest of the world is mocking it. Like stepdaughter Cinderella, the Cybertruck will have to prove itself, since it won’t get considered unless it earns its way into the competition.

Off-Road Market

Those who want to use their truck to go off-road or just want to look like they do will see that the truck is more rugged (and looks more rugged) than any competitor.

The ground clearance of 16 inches almost doubles the Ford F-150’s 9.4 inches. The front angle of approach is 35 degrees, considerably more than the Ford F-150’s 24.8 degrees, but less than a Jeep Wrangler’s 44 degrees.

The test showing it dragging the Ford F-150 shows the torque and individual wheel control of Tesla’s software gives it a traction advantage.

Although the total cost of ownership will be much less than conventional pickups, the starting price of the all-wheel-drive truck of $49,900 will scare some prospective buyers away.

The look will scare others away and the fact that you have to wait 2 years for it will mean that many eager buyers won’t wait.

I predict the awesome capabilities and low cost of ownership will cause a few people to delay, but I’m not predicting the Big 3 will be seriously hurt in this market segment yet. Maybe later as people warm to the look and the wait gets lower it will do more damage to their sales.

Work Market

Tesla met the requirements in terms of hauling capacity, towing capacity, and range. It didn’t emphasize warranties as I had hoped. The armored body and glass will be popular features that save on expensive repairs. It checks all the boxes, but since it doesn’t look the part, businesses are likely to be slow to purchase until they see it working for others in their industry.

The 110v/220v power and air compressor built in are cool features, but it won’t be hard for other trucks to add these features too.

Just like the higher sticker price of the Tesla Model 3 gives people the excuse not to consider the car, even if it costs less when you consider fuel and maintenance costs, the sticker price and lack of advertising will limit the penetration of this truck into the work market for some time.

Leisure Market

Tesla met the marks I was looking for on acceleration, handling, fuel and maintenance savings, and full self driving. Tesla didn’t emphasize safety, and I think that was a mistake because that is another way this vehicle could differentiate itself. Tesla will have a chance to hype the safety at a later date, though, and it is perhaps implicit from the styling.

I’ve already mentioned that the styling is very polarizing, but clearly a negative at this time. [Editor’s note: While I think it’s a negative if you do straight “like or don’t like” polling, it seems that the people who like it actually love it, which is what leads to sales. So, I think the styling could lead to a lot more purchases than expected. Also, this.]

I was shocked and thrilled Tesla offered a rear-wheel-drive version for $39,900! That is the version I reserved. In Florida, I don’t need all-wheel drive, and although range and acceleration are always good to have, I don’t need either in a truck. Of course, I don’t need a truck either, but I felt this would make a great robotaxi, so I figured I should reserve it now before the price goes up. I should give credit for that idea to a cofounder of Tesloop, Haydn Sonnad.

I think the Cybertruck will create a new niche market of people who find it handy to have a “do everything” vehicle that serves them well and that they don’t have to wax and polish. A vehicle that doesn’t have to be babied like Tesla’s existing vehicles is a desirable option. The Cybertruck will turn heads whether it is clean or covered in mud.

Conclusion

As I said above, the truck delivered everything we were expecting and gave us positive surprises in price and armor. The negative surprise is the looks have been widely panned. Time and effort will need to be expended to promote the Cybertruck, and maybe, just maybe, the look will grow on people over time.

If you decide to order a Tesla, order soon, since they may sell out soon for those wanting to get delivery this year and still get the $1,875 US federal tax credit. Use my Tesla referral link to get 1,000 miles of free Supercharging on a Tesla Model S, Model X, or Model 3 (you can’t use it on the Model Y or Cybertruck yet). Now good for $100 off on solar, too! Here’s the link: https://ts.la/paul92237



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







