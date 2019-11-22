Tesla Model X vs. Audi e-tron — 100% Electric Drag Race

November 22nd, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

There is always a moment in Tesla vs. [fill in the blank] drag races that makes a waggish and direct point of contrast. The Tesla quietly zips off leaving the gasoline vehicle looking broken. In this case, though, it’s at an all-electric, noiseless sprint between two vehicles benefiting from instant torque.

British racing driver Vicki Butler-Henderson, relaxing at the wheel of Tesla Model X, points out, “I’ve just got it in drive, Jonny’s faffing around, launch control, blah, blah, blah.” And she floats her animated hands back and forth.

Yes, British automotive journalist Jonny Smith is giving us a much longer winded version of what he is doing to keep up and hopefully overtake the Tesla Model X with Audi’s first electric model, the e-tron SUV. “So, launch control, I put it in D and then knock it again into sport mode. I’ve got the driver’s select mode in dynamic, that it allows me boost mode.”

Jonny explained that boost mode means there is an immediate extra bit of power if you want it on launch control — 561 to 664 Newton meters of torque to be exact. Jonny is not so confident, but hopeful, it could make the difference. “I’m going to use it because I need it against that thing.”

Back to Vicki, who maintains unmovable confidence, “Well, we’ll see what happens once Jonny works out his launch control.” Vicki described the more lightweight quality of Tesla’s Model X even though the length is about 15 centimeters longer compared to Audi e-tron. It’s lighter by about 100 kilograms, with a similar amount of torque, 600 Newton meters. Like the Audi, the Model X is 4 wheel drive for maximum traction.

Jonny finally says, “Yep, I’m ready, Launch control activated.”

Vicki admires, “So quiet. So quick.”

Jonny, “They’re both quick for such big beasts.”

Vicki notes of the X, “This thing weighs as much as a Rolls Royce Phantom, but it will out-accelerate a base model Porsche Cayman.”

Before sharing the video, it is a good time to point out that there is a neglected detail noted by Iqtidar Ali. The racers did not mention that they did not choose a Tesla Performance variant, but instead a normal Model X Long Range AWD, while the Audi e-tron SUV is the top-end variant with Launch Control.

Go ahead and watch the full video:

How does Elon Musk feel about this friendly competition? “Étron.”

“Stop sending me this étron” – Audi https://t.co/maschsi6HB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2019

Well, Jonny seems to agree. “Tesla was the first company to take the electric car beyond the realms of urban runabout and produce vehicles with supercar levels of performance and cross country range.”

