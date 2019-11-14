Tesla Superchargers in Tunisia?

November 14th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Tunisia is not only the first democratic Arab country, but it is also a place for Tesla owners and advocates. Tesla owners in Tunisia have already made Tesla road trips possible for Tesla owners living or traveling through Tunisia thanks to their initiatives to install Tesla wall chargers in several locations throughout the country. Tesla Club Tunisia has also now taken the initiative to bring Tesla’s Supercharging network to Tunisia. Although they are doing this from their own funds, the goal is to make it easier for Tesla owners in Tunisia and traveling through the small country to have access to charging.

HERE WE GO AGAIN ! Tunisia, we have something special for you. @Tesla's Wall Connectors are ready to be sent, to prepare our country for a better and EV-friendly future. Yalla !@elonmusk @Kristennetten @JohnnaCrider1 @gem8mingen @TeslaClubItalia pic.twitter.com/EK8YnY1uc9 — Tesla Club Tunisia (@teslaclubtun) November 13, 2019

Tunisia has only one highway that runs from the north to south. So Supercharging the infrastructure in the country is not as difficult as you might assume. If you can drive, you can drive a Tesla — that seems to be a goal the club is working toward.

That would be THE ULTIMATE DREAM. Let's have one, first! — Tesla Club Tunisia (@teslaclubtun) November 14, 2019

The Tesla community has an international presence, and Tunisia is one shining star in this beautiful community. Earlier this year, during the summer, they had an amazing Tesla experience centered around installing wall charging stations for Tesla owners. The group was also able to introduce many young people to Tesla through those events. This experience brought many citizens of Tunisia an up close and personal approach to Tesla and electric vehicles.

In October, Tunisia held voting sessions for its new Congress and newly elected Representative Adel Mejri actually celebrated his moment of success in a Tesla Model X.

Tunisia, the first arab democracy, voted for its new Congress. Freshly elected, the new Representative @AdelMejri1 celebrated this amazing moment for the country in a @Tesla Model X ! Yalla ! @elonmusk @Kristennetten @JohnnaCrider1 @tesla_truth pic.twitter.com/nvznpQojy6 — Tesla Club Tunisia (@teslaclubtun) October 8, 2019

Tesla Wall Connector with type 2 plug in the Mövenpick Hotel Resort and Spa, Sousse – Tunisia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fr0rjVka2k — Tesla Club Tunisia (@teslaclubtun) October 8, 2019

This just goes to show how well-loved Tesla is on a global scale. It’s too bad those using the notorious TSLA-short-seller block list won’t open their eyes and behold all of the progress that Tesla has made globally. With Elon Musk as CEO, he not only leads both Tesla and SpaceX, but he inspires millions around the globe.

These millions emulate him — they bring Tesla to their country and share it with their friends and family. Tesla has become more than just a company, but a movement. It’s a way of life for many people who may or may not even own a Tesla. I don’t own one (I don’t drive). I am able to breathe better, though, when I see someone driving one. There may just be one or two Teslas in a sea of gasoline & diesel vehicles, but those are two cars that are not spewing out emissions.

We have people in India, Tunisia, Morocco, Russia, China, Japan, Canada, all across Europe and even on the other side of the planet in Australia and New Zealand loving and rooting for this company. This is why Tesla has become a movement — a way of life that impacts others in a positive way. It’s a symbol of hope and a sign that we are collectively doing something right.





