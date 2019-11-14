Record European Electric Bus Order (157 Volvo Buses), + Volvo Trucks Launches Urban Electric Trucks

November 14th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

Volvo is not known for buses or trucks on my side of the Atlantic Ocean (North America). However, over in Europe, the company is quite a big producer of commercial trucks and buses, and it is now rolling out some big electric vehicle news in those industries.

Volvo Gets Order for 157 Electric Buses in Order

Setting a new record for the continent, Volvo Buses got an order from Transdev for 157 electric buses that will run in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“All of the buses will be of the recently launched 7900 Volvo Electric Articulated model,” Volvo writes. “The Volvo Electric Articulated can carry 150 passengers with an energy consumption that is 80 per cent lower than that of a corresponding diesel bus. The Volvo Electric Articulated combines high passenger capacity with low operating costs. The buses will be charged at quick-charge stations along the route, using the industry common charging interface OppChargeTM, in order to ensure the most efficient operation possible. In addition to the electric buses, the order includes 27 Euro VI buses for regional operations, running on biodiesel.”

Volvo Trucks Launches Electric Urban Trucks

Volvo Buses isn’t the only Volvo branch electrifying urban streets. Sibling Volvo Trucks just launched the Volvo FL and Volvo FE in European markets (Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands, which happen to be top electric car markets).

“The Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric trucks have been developed for distribution, refuse handling and other urban transport applications. The Volvo FL Electric has capacity for a GVW (gross vehicle weight) of 16 tonnes, while the GVW of the Volvo FE Electric is 27 tonnes.”

“Volvo Trucks’ solutions will be based on individual business needs that consider a number of parameters, such as driving cycles, load capacity and route analysis, to use the battery capacity in the most efficient way possible,” said Jonas Odermalm, VP Product Line Electromobility.

