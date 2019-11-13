Renault Twingo ZE Coming Next Year!

November 13th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

The Renault Twingo is a popular little car in Europe. After years of customers clamoring for an electric version of the car, Renault is finally ready to roll one out — or almost ready. Reportedly, the Twingo ZE (zero emissions) will hit the market in 2020. Ali Kassai Koupaï, Senior Vice President of Product Planning of Groupe Renault, noted: “We need to add an A-segment [electric] car to address customer needs.” Indeed. Don’t let Volkswagen eat your lunch!

Pedro at PushEVs added some more useful thoughts on it: “The small car A-segment is very important in Europe for car sharing and renting companies. Moreover, with a good A-segment electric car, automakers can build brand loyalty with younger generations. For younger generations it’s important that their first car is not only electric, but also affordable.

“To avoid cannibalizing sales of the ZOE, the Twingo ZE will have less range and features. Nonetheless, I expect the Twingo ZE to have the same very useful 22 kW on-board charger. The VW triplets with a WLTP range of 260 km and a price around 17.000 euros after government subsidies, will be the most direct alternatives to the Renault Twingo ZE.”

The Twingo finds its way to approximately 75,000–85,000 homes a year, so don’t expect an electric Twingo to hit 10,000 sales a month, but it will be a nice addition to the market nonetheless. I could see many a college kid happy to get an electric Twingo (while dreaming about a Tesla) instead of a gas one!

