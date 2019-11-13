Porsche Financial Services Rolling Out EV-Specific Insurance

November 13th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

Porsche has a new EV-specific insurance policy called “Taycan policy.” The insurance offering adds battery and charging station insurance to typical mobility insurance.

Here are some more details from Porsche: “Furthermore, the digital insurance package ‘Porsche Shield’ – which can be used to add extra insurance components to an existing car insurance policy – has been expanded to include ‘E-Cover’.”

“A highlight of ‘E-Cover’ is the original price protection for the battery in the event of damage. Extensive cyber protection is another innovative component of the product,” Holger Peters, CEO at Porsche Financial Services, added.

Aside from the Taycan, Porsche’s plug-in hybrid models can also now use E-Cover. Those are plug-in hybrid trims of the Cayenne and Panamera.

Nope — there’s no info on cost for any of this. As usual, insurance is quite personalized, so you just have to buy a Taycan and communicate with Porsche Financial Services if you want to know about Taycan insurance pricing. Also — it’s Porsche, it’s gonna be ‘spensive.

No offense to potential Porsche buyers, but if the insurance cost is a big deal for you, you shouldn’t be buying a Porsche anyway.

If you’d like to buy a more affordable Tesla, on the other hand, feel free to use my referral code — https://ts.la/zachary63404 — which provides 1,000 miles of free Supercharging. Performance of a Porsche for the cost of an Accord. 😉 If you do go ahead and buy a Porsche Taycan and get the Taycan insurance, we’d love to hear more about the car and the insurance policy.



