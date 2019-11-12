Rad Power Bikes Slashes Prices For Its Rad Holiday Sale

November 12th, 2019 by Kyle Field

Rad Power Bikes up in Seattle designs and sells some of the best values in the world of electric bikes, so we were excited to hear that it is having an early Black Friday sale that makes these even better deals that what you would normally find at your local bike shop the day after Thanksgiving. You get the same great deals you would expect, but you don’t have to wait in any silly lines, worry about getting trampled, or stay up all night to take advantage of the deals. Just hop online and order away.

Before I dive into the deals, it is worth stating that we do not get paid to write about Rad Power Bikes. We’ve just put lots of miles onto its bikes and consistently find them to be some of the best values out there in the world of ebikes. If you haven’t already, check out our reviews of the 2019 RadRover, the RadWagon, and the RadMini Step-Thru to familiarize yourself with the company’s ebikes.

With that out of the way, Rad Power Bikes has some pretty sweet deals that slash the prices on its main line of bikes in the US and Canada. Sorry Europe. Nothing for you guys (yet). I hear something may be in the works for our European friends in the near future.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







