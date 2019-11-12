Published on November 12th, 2019 | by Kyle Field0
Rad Power Bikes Slashes Prices For Its Rad Holiday Sale
November 12th, 2019 by Kyle Field
Rad Power Bikes up in Seattle designs and sells some of the best values in the world of electric bikes, so we were excited to hear that it is having an early Black Friday sale that makes these even better deals that what you would normally find at your local bike shop the day after Thanksgiving. You get the same great deals you would expect, but you don’t have to wait in any silly lines, worry about getting trampled, or stay up all night to take advantage of the deals. Just hop online and order away.
Before I dive into the deals, it is worth stating that we do not get paid to write about Rad Power Bikes. We’ve just put lots of miles onto its bikes and consistently find them to be some of the best values out there in the world of ebikes. If you haven’t already, check out our reviews of the 2019 RadRover, the RadWagon, and the RadMini Step-Thru to familiarize yourself with the company’s ebikes.
With that out of the way, Rad Power Bikes has some pretty sweet deals that slash the prices on its main line of bikes in the US and Canada. Sorry Europe. Nothing for you guys (yet). I hear something may be in the works for our European friends in the near future.
In the US, all of Rad Power Bikes’ models are discounted as outlined below. You can lock in one of these deals either online or at its Seattle retail location starting today, while supplies last:
$200 off the following models (sale price $1,299; $1,499 MSRP):
-
RadMini Electric Folding Fat Bike (High-Step and Step-Thru models)
RadCity Electric Commuter Bike (16”, 19” and Step-Thru models)
-
$100 off the all-new RadRunner Electric Utility Bike ($1,199; $1,199 MSRP)
25% off all accessories for returning customers
In Canada, you can get some equally fantastic deals on a Rad Power Bike rig online or at its Vancouver retail location, starting today, while supplies last.
$250 off the following models ($1,749; $1,999 MSRP):
-
RadMini Electric Folding Fat Bike (High-Step and Step-Thru models)
RadCity Electric Commuter Bike (16”, 19” and Step-Thru models)
-
$150 off the all-new RadRunner Electric Utility Bike ($1,649; $1,799 MSRP)
25% off all accessories for returning customers
The world of electric bikes is vast, with many unknown companies flooding the interwebs with deals that look to good to be true. In our experience, Rad Power Bikes has managed to shirk the mold. Instead of cheaply built, disposable ebikes, Rad Power Bikes is delivering ebikes that stand the test of time, with a great service crew standing behind them, that can allow you to electrify your transit for even less cash than driving an electric vehicle. As a special bonus, they are a great way to have fun, get in shape, and connect with your community in new ways.
