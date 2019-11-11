Rolling Coal Is A Stupid Stunt — And Dangerous

Doing stupid stunts while driving can endanger not only yourself but others around you. I am talking about the wanna-be bad boy (or girl, even) who was driving the pickup truck in a video posted by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley.

The driver of this truck was driving very aggressively and intentionally coal rolling the owner of a Tesla while on a highway traveling at high speeds. The owner of the Tesla tries to get away, but the truck driver just cuts in front of the Tesla to do it again.

The Tesla’s cameras captured video of the incident, but you can’t really get the plate numbers from that.

The hate on @tesla is real and driving like this is uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/ZXI3Guzv4B — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 10, 2019

In the video, the truck cuts in front of the Tesla and rolls the coal. What this term means is that the driver of the truck intentionally makes the smoke belch from the exhaust into the “face” of the driver behind him. This is considered not only an insult but can also be seen as a direct attack upon the driver behind them.

This is dangerous. As you can see in the video, for a moment, the smoke actually fills up the view and you can’t see anything. Do I need to emphasize how dangerous this could be, especially driving on a highway? Choosing to intentionally do stupid things like this could get you or others killed.

To those who feel the need to coal roll or show off your hatred for a total stranger, perhaps you should think twice. Ask yourself if it’s legal or at least ethical? What’s the point you’re trying to make here? Do you hate Tesla? Why do you hate Tesla? What did this Tesla driver to you to warrant your attack on them? Yes, visually impairing someone while they are driving is an attack. Driving recklessly and spewing smoke in the faces of others intentionally so they can not see is akin to someone attacking you on the streets. How would you feel if you caused an accident that actually took the lives of innocent people?

In an article published by Bicycling, a cyclist shares his experience of someone coal rolling him. “You pretty much get a blast of heat and a blast of black smoke in your face. Unfortunately, you just have to ride through it. It’s frustrating,” Conti told Bicycling.

WELCOME TO UTAH. This is something that unfortunately happens to all cyclists out on the road. All of us cyclists have… Posted by Michael Conti on Monday, August 27, 2018

To be honest, I have been coal rolled on also. I just didn’t know what it was at the time. I don’t think the attack was aimed at me, because the vehicles were honking at one another. I don’t have a car, so I walk, take the bus, or take Uber. Sometimes, these trucks will drive by and the next thing I know I am surrounded in this stuff. I have asthma, so I literally have to hold my breath and not breathe as I walk through it.

