Nissan, Toyota, Infiniti, & MINI USA Sales Down In October & 2019; Hyundai, Kia, Honda, BMW, Genesis, & Volvo Sales Up

November 11th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

Tracking monthly US auto sales has been a fascinating endeavor this past year. Unfortunately, we don’t get data from some brands — Tesla, all Ford Motor Company brands, GM brands, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands, Jaguar Land Rover no longer report monthly sales. However, there are 17 brands that do report monthly US sales, so let’s have a look at them.

We know that Tesla is selling tens of thousands of cars a quarter, and I think my initial thought when I started tracking monthly auto sales was to see if any particular company or companies seemed to be bleeding sales to Tesla. The latest data doesn’t show any clear sign of that from the automakers you’d most expect to be losing customers. That’s especially true for BMW, often presumed to be Tesla’s inherent arch rival. The German brand saw its US sales rise in October and they are also up for the year to date. They are heavily down compared to a few years ago, notably, but I think it’s worth highlighting that they have been up consistently in 2019.

Auto brands that saw their October and January–October 2019 sales rise were Hyundai (up 18,005 in 2019), Kia (up 16,461), Honda (up 9,810), BMW (up 9,540), Genesis (up 7,563), & Volvo (up 4,983).

Auto brands that saw their October and January–October 2019 sales drop were Nissan (down 66,642 in 2019), Toyota (down 43,603), Infiniti (down 20,049), and MINI (down 6,664).

In net, just tracking the companies that report monthly sales in the country, sales were down 46,470 for the year through October but up 17,016 in October itself.

Who’s really losing sales from the Tesla Model 3? Nissan, Toyota, Infiniti, and MINI? Who knows? It’s been a while since Tesla shared conquest sale data and claims.

The biggest and most unfortunate takeaway from this sales report, like others, is that Americans continue to buy millions of polluting vehicles that are heating up our planet and wreaking havoc on society. Health problems like asthma and heart diseases are here to stay for as long as this is happening.

