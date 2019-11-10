Live Tesla Inside Out Podcast — November 24 in Sarasota, Florida

November 10th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

You might have seen my first two or three articles and videos/podcasts from our new Tesla Inside Out series. If you haven’t, I highly recommend at least a perusal:

Several more conversations are already recorded and in development for future articles, but before getting to those, we have a fun live event to announce.

The Florida Tesla Enthusiasts club has invited David and me to be the entertainment at a coming club event in Sarasota, Florida. We will be on stage recording a live podcast while dozens of Tesla enthusiasts digest their lunch and think up questions for the Q&A session.

I will perhaps reveal a couple of exclusive, fun Tesla stories for the first time during this event (maybe), but I think most of the conversation will be focused on peppering David with questions and then laughing at the stories that pop out of his mouth, eyes, and arms.

(Remember, the man has a background on Broadway!)

If you have specific questions for David, especially if you won’t be able to make it to Sarasota, this is a great place to drop them (down in the comments). After hours upon hours of conversation with David, in the coming two weeks I’ll be picking out my favorite topics and most burning questions for him in order to try to make this show as sizzling, exciting, and interesting as possible.

Oh yeah, and if you’ve been too lazy to click through to the Florida Tesla Enthusiasts page announcing this event, here’s a short bio of David:

“David was born and raised in Michigan, the youngest son of a ‘Big Three’ auto executive and a teacher, his childhood was immersed in Detroit’s rich auto culture. Being both a performance car enthusiast and environmentalist, he had long felt the need to reconcile his love for cars with their negative effect on the environment. Before Tesla came along, there was a direct correlation between how fun a car was to drive and how bad it was for the environment. David was a member of the Tesla team for almost seven years and served in a number of roles while helping develop Tesla’s sales/delivery presence in the Northeast and Florida.”

Of course, I recommend watching our Tesla Inside Out videos — or at least listening to the podcasts (but then you don’t get all of David’s fun animation) — before coming to the event or coming up with questions.

You can listen to this podcast (and other CleanTech Talk podcasts) on: Anchor, Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, Stitcher, or via the embedded SoundCloud players below.

If you will be coming to the luncheon from far away, let me know if you’d like to organize a special event on the side with CleanTechnica.

More information on logistics if you will be attending the Florida luncheon and live podcast:

The luncheon will start at approximately noon. There will be a cash bar with individual checks for your bar bill. The lunch is a sit-down meal. Dress is business casual.

The podcast will begin at approximately 1:30 pm and will be about 30 minutes in duration. It will be followed by questions from the audience.

Charging

The Sarasota Supercharger, with 20 120 kW charging terminals, is less than 10 miles from the Country Club.

Overnight Stays

For attendees wishing to stay overnight, the Courtyard by Marriott Sarasota University Park/Lakewood is across the street from the Superchargers.

Comfort Suites Sarasota — Siesta Key is about 6 miles from the Country Club and has two Tesla destination chargers.





