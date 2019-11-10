Expert In Autonomous Flight Explains How It Compares To Tesla’s Full Self Driving — CleanTechnica Video Interview

November 10th, 2019 by Chanan Bos

There are about 100 companies out there developing eVTOL (electric vertical take off and landing) vehicles, but there are only a handful of companies developing the AI that will power them and one day turn them into robotaxis, autonomous delivery drones, and any other airborne function that does not require a pilot. One of the leaders in this field is Daedalean, a company best in Switzerland.

In some ways Daedalean is the air counterpart to Tesla’s autopilot program — working on full self flying instead of full self driving. Unlike Tesla, it doesn’t have hundreds of thousands of vehicles to gather data. Also, its challenges avoiding crashes, navigating the sky, and landing are in many ways different from the challenges that an autonomous car faces. Thus, the vehicles require different sensors, but the same kind of neural network–based AI.

In the video below, CleanTechnica interviews Boris Videnov, head of systems at Daedalean, about autonomous AI for in the sky. What they tell us about their field is fascinating and an interesting contrast to what we have heard from companies like Tesla and Waymo.

CleanTechnica has written about Daedalean before. For more information on the company itself, I recommend this article, and for more information on the difference between full self flying and full self driving, I recommend this article.



