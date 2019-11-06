Walmart Is Re-Energizing Tesla Solar Systems After Settling Lawsuit With Tesla

November 6th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Reuters has reported that Walmart and Tesla have settled their lawsuit. The lawsuit Walmart filed back in July claimed that Tesla solar panels caught fire on the roof of 7 stores in the United States. On Monday, November 4th, 2019, a court filing showed that Walmart voluntarily discontinued without prejudice. In other words, Walmart dropped the lawsuit.

“Walmart and Tesla are pleased to have resolved the issues raised by Walmart concerning the Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores. Safety is a top priority for each company and with the concerns being addressed, we both look forward to a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems.” —Joint statement from Walmart and Tesla.

Walmart Abandons Lawsuit against Tesla over Rooftop Fires, and decided to keep the 240 #Tesla solar systems installed in it's various stored nationwide.https://t.co/MSrc9pr99k$TSLA pic.twitter.com/Zkx0WxWv29 — Vincent (@vincent13031925) November 5, 2019

I’m sure that having Walmart withdraw its lawsuit against Tesla won’t stop some of those who march with the flag of TSLAQ from using other disasters to claim Tesla is going bankrupt, but this does show how their focus on Tesla and Elon Musk has become a bit of obsession. Some collect dockets of every one of Tesla’s court cases in the hopes that Tesla will go bankrupt, only to be disappointed by a simple and logical matter like a settlement. And when they are not collecting dockets, they spend their time online harassing Tesla owners.

It appears that Tesla bears and the media put a lot of time writing about how the Walmart spat was the end of Tesla. In the meantime it was worked out. It’s probably kind to just let them get it all out, since they put in the work, and pretend it still matters $TSLA #Tesla pic.twitter.com/GPbMpRb31y — 🐶Earl of Frunkpuppy🐶 (@28delayslater) August 24, 2019

The news of Walmart dropping the lawsuit and both companies settling will add some more free publicity for Tesla (and Walmart). Every time Tesla gets free airtime on channels such as CNN, Fox, and even local stations, it just means that Tesla doesn’t have to pay for anchors to talk about it. The fact that Walmart and Tesla are working to resolve their issues is a great thing. Walmart Canada has already ordered a total of 40 Tesla Semi trucks as well as having solar panels installed.

Not only has Tesla’s stock price begun to climb up following the news, but this just shows that no matter how hard some of the short sellers try to dissuade people from supporting Tesla, not everyone listens to them and the doom they predict is yet to arrive.

Walmart and Tesla plan to re-energize the solar systems on Walmart’s roofs, by the way.

What Does This Mean For Tesla?

Tesla will continue to make its vehicles and solar products, and people will continue to buy them. Right now, Tesla is focusing its solar priorities on the victims of the California wildfires in the hope of helping those without electricity.

In fact, Tesla isn’t even making much money on its energy storage products after recently lowering prices for those in the area affected by the fires.

Speaking of solar, on Halloween, Elon Musk posted a video of someone dropping a pumpkin from the roof onto the ground. However, it wasn’t the ground. What was on the ground that the pumpkin smashed into was Tesla’s latest version of the Solar Roof, now known as “Solarglass,” which I think is a really cool product name.

Tesla Solarglass vs 🎃

Happy Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/p5tXeJYqne — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

Elon also joked about walking on a Tesla Solarglass in stilettos

We're going to need some video proof of that, from a certain Mr. Elon. Just sayin' — CleanTechnica (@cleantechnica) October 27, 2019

“I’m walking on sunshine (wow!)

And don’t it feel good

Hey, alright now

And don’t it feel good, hey.” —Walking On Sunshine





