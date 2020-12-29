Trusted Partners

CleanTechnica partners with companies and individuals who are verified experts in their field. These Trusted Partners are people we may turn to for insights, interviews, and verification of a particular set of assumptions when we are covering new technologies and changing industries.

If you’d like to join our Trusted Partner program, please fill out your bio on our sister site, CleanTechies, here. When and if we do interview you and quote you (which will always be via email, so that it’s straight from your mouth/fingers), we will link to your bio on CleanTechies, so preference will be given to those who are thorough in their bio submissions in order to be clear about who we’re interviewing and why.

Since we will be interviewing you through this program, please make sure you have read and agree to our Do’s and Don’ts, below:

Do:

Provide accurate information. Help the clean tech industry as a whole and Contribute to the greater good of understanding.

Don’t: