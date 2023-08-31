With over a decade of reporting excellence, many have come to see CleanTechnica as the #1 source of clean energy & electric vehicle news. We produce original research, articles, and reports that have been cited by the New York Times, Bloomberg, and NPR, among others. We are regularly retweeted by a number of big names, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Ford CEO Jim Farley, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and even some nutty types like Kanye West and Ivanka Trump.

We have educated more than 160 million people about climate solutions.

Invest and help us reach 1 billion

Read our audience testimonials and you’ll see that many people have adopted clean technologies because of our work – we’ve literally moved markets. We do not need investment money, but now, as climate change is firmly upon us, we have decided it is time for us to ramp up.

We’re a solid business

run by a veteran team with significant skin in the game – our 5 member Executive Team averages 10 years with CleanTechnica, and own more than 50% of the company

our intention is to return a nice ROI to our investors

we’ve always been able to pay our own bills and have never taken outside investment

we have no debt

we have great clients, including ABB, EnelX, Flo, Climate Xchange, Wartsila, and many others who have come back time and again for more advertising with us

About 700 (and growing every day) of our readers chip in some money every month!

If you are interested in becoming an owner of CleanTechnica, let us know via the form below and we’ll be in touch.