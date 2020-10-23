Branded Series

CleanTechnica’s branded series offerings give advertisers an opportunity to get long term exposure on a topic of their choice.

The branded series includes:

a series of articles on the topic, curated by CleanTechnica staff and with input from the company, showcasing the advertiser’s expertise along with industry insights. The articles all contain branding and banner ads for the advertiser. Here’s an example.

a dedicated sidebar, with an ad for the advertiser permanently in place

One of the key benefits of this approach is its longevity and searchability. CleanTechnica is a well-respected site in all things clean tech, so these branded series have a good chance to drive ongoing, long-tail attention and traffic to advertisers, both from the articles as well as the page itself.

Example

CleanTechnica’s first branded series on Home Efficiency showcases a half dozen articles of interest on the subject and a dedicated sidebar with sponsor info and resources for homeowners to get energy efficiency work done.

Got an idea for a branded series?

If you’re interested in running a branded series with CleanTechnica, fill out our advertiser intake form.