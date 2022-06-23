XPeng Reaches 200,000 Vehicle Deliveries in Under 3 Years

Two and a half years after its first vehicle delivery, the delivery of an XPeng P7 in December 2018, XPeng has reached the milestone of 200,000 vehicle deliveries — all 100% electric vehicles, of course.

XPeng benefits from jumping onto the scene just as the EV market was getting hot, before legacy automakers were serious contenders, and in the hottest automotive and EV market in the world — China. Nonetheless, a ramp-up from 0 to 200,000 in 2 and a half years is notable feat, and we can expect much more growth in the next two and a half years.

XPeng is announced it was producing more than 10,000 vehicles a month in September 2021. That translates to 120,000+ a year. In the 8 months that followed, though, XPeng produced 100,000 vehicles, half of its lifetime total. And, keep in mind, that’s despite the global Covid-19 pandemic and a global supply chain crisis.

“The company delivered a total of 98,155 smart EVs in 2021, surpassing any other emerging EV brand in China.”

To be the #1 EV startup in China is no small feat.

What of the future? The good news is that XPeng has two big new product rollouts coming in the second half of this year, and also two new models in 2023.

They company is launching “City Navigation Guided Pilot” in consumer cars in the next few months. This will boost its level 2 driver assist tech and might put it on a comparable level to any other ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) on the market in terms of practical, on-the-ground use. We’ll see!

XPeng will also be launching a new SUV, the G9. If there’s one thing new car buyers want more than anything else, it’s an SUV. I saw the segment go from almost nonexistent to extremely popular in my 11 years living in Europe, and the segment is certainly king of the kill in the United States (where XPeng doesn’t yet sell cars … but stay tuned). SUVs are not as dominant in China, but it’s still a growing segment, and electric SUVs have performed very well there.

I’m sure we’ll have more from the company news soon. It is rapidly innovating and getting more and more eyeballs. Also, with about 200,000 XPeng owners on the road, word of mouth will keep spreading.

How did XPENG grow from a start-up to reaching the 200,000 delivery milestone? One of its earliest customers @ElliotChina shares his story in the next #InsideXPENG episode. Stay tuned.#ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/o4l28TMCOD — XPENG (@XPengMotors) June 23, 2022

