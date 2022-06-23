Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
XPeng P5, courtesy of XPeng.

Cars

XPeng Reaches 200,000 Vehicle Deliveries in Under 3 Years

Chinese electric car brand XPeng has its eye on the global market, but it’s doing a great job in China already!

Published

Two and a half years after its first vehicle delivery, the delivery of an XPeng P7 in December 2018, XPeng has reached the milestone of 200,000 vehicle deliveries — all 100% electric vehicles, of course.

XPeng benefits from jumping onto the scene just as the EV market was getting hot, before legacy automakers were serious contenders, and in the hottest automotive and EV market in the world — China. Nonetheless, a ramp-up from 0 to 200,000 in 2 and a half years is notable feat, and we can expect much more growth in the next two and a half years.

XPeng is announced it was producing more than 10,000 vehicles a month in September 2021. That translates to 120,000+ a year. In the 8 months that followed, though, XPeng produced 100,000 vehicles, half of its lifetime total. And, keep in mind, that’s despite the global Covid-19 pandemic and a global supply chain crisis.

“The company delivered a total of 98,155 smart EVs in 2021, surpassing any other emerging EV brand in China.”

To be the #1 EV startup in China is no small feat.

What of the future? The good news is that XPeng has two big new product rollouts coming in the second half of this year, and also two new models in 2023.

They company is launching “City Navigation Guided Pilot” in consumer cars in the next few months. This will boost its level 2 driver assist tech and might put it on a comparable level to any other ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) on the market in terms of practical, on-the-ground use. We’ll see!

XPeng G9

XPeng G9

XPeng will also be launching a new SUV, the G9. If there’s one thing new car buyers want more than anything else, it’s an SUV. I saw the segment go from almost nonexistent to extremely popular in my 11 years living in Europe, and the segment is certainly king of the kill in the United States (where XPeng doesn’t yet sell cars … but stay tuned). SUVs are not as dominant in China, but it’s still a growing segment, and electric SUVs have performed very well there.

I’m sure we’ll have more from the company news soon. It is rapidly innovating and getting more and more eyeballs. Also, with about 200,000 XPeng owners on the road, word of mouth will keep spreading.

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Cadillac CELESTIQ Teaser Images Released, Production Site Chosen

GM announced a production site for the upcoming Cadillac CELESTIQ, the company's planned flagship luxury sedan.

2 days ago
Honda e:NP1 Honda e:NP1

Cars

Honda Begins Taking Orders for e:NP1 In China

Honda and GAC are ready to start taking pre-orders for the e:NP1, an affordable 5-door compact SUV for China.

2 days ago

Cars

Report: Shanghai Will Subsidize EV Purchases With 10,000 Yuan Per Unit For Rest Of 2022

Shanghai will subsidize battery electric vehicle purchases within its borders with 10,000 yuan (~$1,500) per unit for the rest of 2022, Zero Hedge reports, citing...

3 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Baidu & Geely Reveal JIDU ROBO-01 Autonomous Vehicle Design

When it comes to autonomous vehicles, Tesla gets a lot of the attention. People watching the industry also know about Waymo (a subsidiary of...

June 10, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.