Trump Said He “Ordered” No Drilling Off Florida’s Coast. Where’s The Order? 🤔

August 16th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Donald Trump said in an interview with Spectrum News last week that Florida’s coastal waters are safe from any future offshore oil and gas development. When asked if he was could commit to not drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, he said, “We’re not gonna be drilling, and I’ve already put out that order — actually quite a while ago. We can’t do that. And the people of Florida just don’t want it. You know, there are some states that don’t mind it, but Florida does. And I live here too, and I vote here. And I will tell you, that’s not going to be happening.”

This is great news for Florida, except for one thing. There is no such order. HuffPost noted that not only is there no such order, but this isn’t the first time Trump has boasted bout a nonexistent order. When HuffPost reached out to the Interior Department, the agency said that, “The president’s remarks speak for itself,” and refused to answer any other questions or share where HuffPost could find this order. The White House sent an off-the-record comment, but since it was off the record, there’s really nothing HuffPost could use.

I’m sorry, what?

I have to address the elephant in the room here. What do you mean that you can’t provide the order that Trump supposedly gave? Unless, of course, Trump was just making it up. The fact that we have a President of the United States literally making things up (a lot) just to sound good (while not doing good) should unnerve you — and it probably does. However, he’s playing a very manipulative game here.

“It took President Trump 827 days to top 10,000 false and misleading claims in The Fact Checker’s database, an average of 12 claims a day.

“But on July 9, just 440 days later, the president crossed the 20,000 mark — an average of 23 claims a day over a 14-month period,” the Washington Post writes.

Trump and his administration are actually in favor of the fossil fuel industry. Earlier this year, US government scientists released their latest edition of the National Climate Assessment. In it, they revealed Trump’s disconnect from the scientific consensus on climate change. In fact, Trump rejected the assessment’s central findings, saying, “I don’t believe it. No, no, I don’t believe it.”

These findings are based on thousands of climate studies and involved 13 federal agencies. The findings are simple, direct, and brutally honest: CO2 emissions are caused by human activities and are already causing lasting economic damage, and have to be brought rapidly to zero. As soon as Trump downplayed the assessment, his cabinet members attacked the report and called it “alarmist,” while hanging on for dear life to Trump’s agenda of fossil fuel energy expansion — the root of the problem.

Basically, Trump got mad because scientists told him that his greed is killing this planet. Sure, they didn’t say it like that, but if he had one-nth of conscience, it probably yelled that to him. In fact, Trump’s entire presidency has been an attack on the environment. It’s as if he was placed in office by the fossil fuel industry to wreak havoc on our planet by undoing all the laws that protect our country from greedy corporations that want to drop toxic waste in our drinking water.

Call me crazy, but that’s what it looks like to me.

Some Of The Damage Trump Has Done To The Environment

With great power should come great responsibility. In other words, don’t abuse your power. I think Trump missed that boat a long time ago. This toxic administration has brought an insane amount of changes to our environmental policy, and most of them rolled back Obama-era policies that were created to curb climate change and limit environmental pollution. Other policies focused on limiting federal funding for science and the environment. Here’s a look at just some of the damages Trump has done:

Trump Reopened Streams To Mining Waste

In 2017, Trump signed a joint resolution passed by Congress that revoked the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Stream Protection Rule. This rule had been finalized just before President Obama left office. This protection laced stricter restrictions on dumping mining waste into surrounding waterways. Republicans in Congress thought it was a needless and annoying rule, but they apparently don’t drink, swim, of fish in these waters.

Trump Allows Companies To Dump Sewage Into Rivers

Just last year, Trump decided to reverse almost 95 environmental rules because “it’s too costly.” Never mind that many studies have found protection of our environment typically saves society money in the end — a lot of money. The EPA revoked clean-water protections from wetlands, streams, and other waterways. Fossil fuel producers along with others in the industry were upset that they couldn’t dump stuff into our waters, which took forever to finally become clean, so Trump bent over backward for them. Looks like part of his campaign slogan was correct — he is taking the country backward again.

The Paris Agreement

The Paris Agreement is a beautiful initiative from every nation around the world that pledged to fight climate change. Trump bailed. He didn’t think it was necessary to join the rest of the world in trying to protect our planet.

The EPA Becomes Anti-Science & Anti-Environment

The EPA, headed under Trump by former fossil fuel lobbyists, dismissed many members of the Board of Scientific Counselors. This is a group of 18 members who review the research of EPA scientists. The EPA also eliminated Obamas’s Waters of the US rule, which was protecting the majority of America’s water. It was based on hydrologic science, which shows that water flows on many more surface and subsurface paths, rather than just rivers, lakes, and streams. These pathways are connected to other water sources such as wetlands and tributaries with large lakes and rivers.

The EPA also took away both state and tribal rights to protect their own water. If that is “pro-environment,” then I am afraid of the definition of anti-environment.

These are just a few of the atrocities that Trump had committed as President of the United States against the environment and American people. So, yeah, I can believe that he lied about an executive order protecting the Gulf of Mexico in Florida.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Send us an email: tips@cleantechnica.com