SolarEdge’s New EV Charger Plays Well With Solar For A More Sustainable Home

March 13th, 2020 by Kyle Field

SolarEdge continues to expand its product line into the new energy home of today with the introduction of a new Smart EV Chargers for North America. Instead of having to be installed near the inverter, the new charger gives owners options when it comes time to install the charger while at the same time, boosting the maximum charging speed to an impressive 9.6kW (40 amps, 240 volts).

The new charger was designed to operate in tandem with SolarEdge’s HD-Wave technology-equipped inverters that enables the bundled inverter to synthesize a clean sine wave, ultimately resulting in a smaller, lighter, and more efficient inverter. That means more power throughput and less overhead loss due to the equipment. When bundled with a rooftop solar system and a SolarEdge inverter, the Smart EV Charger is able to utilize excess solar energy to charge the car, maximizing self-generation while minimizing the carbon footprint of driving.

WiFi capability in the SolarEdge Smart EV Charger enables the ability to remotely manage the charger via the mySolarEdge app (Apple App Store / Google Play). This includes basic tasks like viewing usage and more advanced features like setting charging schedules based on the clock or time of use rate schedules from utilities. For owners of a solar system backed by SolarEdge inverters, all of the information from the combined home energy system can be managed from the one SolarEdge app including solar production, energy consumption, and EV charging.

The Smart EV Charger can also be installed as a retrofit to existing SolarEdge inverters with its HD-Wave tech, making it easier for homeowners to get all the benefits of a modern inverter-connected EV charger without having to buy a new inverter. The new EV charger is installed on the same circuit as the inverter, meaning no additional circuit breaker is needed to add EV charging capability to the home. That can be a huge win for homeowners without an excess of space or capacity in their breaker box.

Specs

40A, 9.6kW max charging power

5-year warranty(4)

Streamlined installation

Plug-in unit that also supports hardwired installations

25 ft charging cable

Advanced charging control with mySolarEdge mobile app

WiFi-enabled for local connection, antenna included

Resources:

