BYD Improves Productivity With New Dual-Charging System For Its Forklifts

March 10th, 2020 by Kyle Field

BYD is amping up charging speeds on its forklifts this week with the addition of a second AC charging port. The second port allows BYD’s forklifts to charge with two adapters from a single wallbox at a maximum power of 400 amps at 240 volts, or 166 kW. That is faster than most DC fast chargers and ensures forklift operators will be able to maximize the use of their BYD forklifts.

The charging speed improvement comes as BYD celebrates ten years of producing lithium iron phosphate-powered forklifts. The new BYD dual-charging system sets BYD up as the leader in the industry in forklift recharging speeds, enabling new applications of its vehicles across industries.

BYD is also launching the next generation of its PTP20P Stand-On Pallet Truck to the market this week. The vehicle was initially scheduled to make its global debut next week at LogiMAT 2020 in Stuttgart, Germany, but the event, along with many other massive global events, was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19. The new “high speed” material handling truck can move around at up to 12 km/h or 7.5 miles per hour.

“We are excited to announce the BYD dual-charging system as we celebrate our 10th anniversary as a forklift manufacturer,” says Blade Feng, Forklift Business Unit Director for BYD Europe. “As a pioneer in the rapidly developing Iron-Phosphate powered forklift sector, we are continually innovating to ensure our customers are provided with the means to operate at maximum efficiency with the smallest-possible impact on the environment. Our dual-charging system not only provides rapid charging, but also does so in a safe and sustainable manner.

BYD’s new forklift battery charging tech puts its material handling equipment in the top position for charging speed compared to other lithium-powered equipment. This has the potential to be a game changer for lithium-powered forklifts in applications with high availability requirements such as cross-docking facilities where equipment must be available to support the business 24/7.

“With maintenance-free operation and an up-to-40% reduction in energy use compared to equivalent capacity lead acid battery-powered equipment, BYD trucks are particularly well-suited for multi-shift applications and enable both distribution partners and operators to make an easy investment decision,” Feng said.

BYD was the first forklift manufacturer to offer a lithium-powered battery system and continues to be the only forklift manufacturer that is fully vertically integrated, from the battery cells themselves all the way up through the rest of the vehicle. With such unparalleled longevity in the market and a proven track record of extended lifecycle batteries, BYD has established an impressive mountain of accomplishments that will be difficult for any challenger to topple.

The new BYD dual-charging system only exacerbates this lead, launching this week in BYD’s ECB50 counterbalance forklift.



