Lucid Unveils Sales & Service Model, With First Location To Open in 2020

March 6th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Lucid Motors will open its first sales studio at its headquarters in Newark, California as part of its overarching direct-to-consumer sales plan. Lucid has plans for 9 studios initially, with many locations already under construction.

The new showrooms will give Lucid direct access to consumers to truly convey the essence of the technology, innovation, and luxury the brand seeks to embody. The first 9 studios are slated to open in 2020, where customers will be able to get what is perhaps their first exposure to the Lucid brand in real life.

To help convey the full Lucid experience, the company will utilize a blend of real vehicles and interior components with a healthy dose of virtual reality via the Lucid Virtual Reality Experience. The studios will embrace Lucid’s California roots with iconic photos from across the state sprinkled throughout.

“We thoughtfully developed Lucid’s retail strategy to provide customers with very specific experiences when they enter our studios and engage with our representatives,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid Motors. “From the materials they view and touch, the experience of the VR configurator, the design of the studios in the context of the vehicles, and along with the physical locations of the studios themselves, everything comes together for our customers to absorb and appreciate the values infused into the Lucid brand.”

The new studios will also serve as the home of Lucid’s first service centers. The company expects to leverage the integrated vehicle data system for over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics, and the physical locations will fill in the gaps for all other services required for Lucid’s vehicles.

Taking another page from Tesla’s veritable Go To Market Playbook For 21st Century Electric Vehicle Manufacturers, Lucid will also be mobilizing a fleet of mobile service vans stocked with all the goodies needed to fix its vehicles. These service centers on wheels will be staffed by certified partners to provide roadside assistance and collision repair services to customers.

Lucid is on a tear, with a host of significant milestones approaching in 2020. Just around the corner in April, the company will reveal the production version of its first vehicle, the Lucid Air in New York. The first studio at its headquarters is already open, with the next 8 centers opening later in the year in New York City, Miami, Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, Florida, and across California in Beverly Hills, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Lucid plans to open additional studios in 2021 in key markets across the United States and into Europe for the first time in areas with high levels of EV adoption. They are using, and will continue to use, the reservation queue to determine the location of future studios.



