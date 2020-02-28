Gillette Stadium Scores A Touchdown With 50 New Enel X EV Chargers

February 28th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Gillette Stadium is diving into the wonderful world of EV charging with the installation of 50 new JuiceBox Pro 32 amp units mounted on 25 JuicePedestals. The new stations will provide EV charging services to patrons of the stadium as they arrive to watch the New England Patriots or the New England Revolution.

Disclaimer: The author worked for Procter & Gamble, owner of the Gillette brand. His partner still works for P&G and as a result, they own stock in the company.

“Kraft Sports + Entertainment greatly values sustainable operations, and these new electric vehicle charging ports will allow our players and guests to charge their electric vehicles through the cleanest energy sources possible,” said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for the Kraft Group. “We look forward to furthering our relationship with Enel to continue to provide our visitors with sustainable resources.”

The new stations were added as a part of Enel X’s role as the official energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. The new JuiceBox chargers at Gillette Stadium offer far more than just EV charging to the site. Enel X was ranked as the number one Vehicle-Grid Integration solution provider by Navigant and has a deep bench when it comes to mastery of truly integrating larger EV charging installations into the broader electrical system of a site.

Gillette Stadium is making a significant push to clean up its energy footprint at the site, first focusing on reducing energy consumption of the site with its partnership with Enel X. Solutions have been installed that track and analyze energy usage at the stadium to inform the broader effort to reduce consumption. The stadium as a whole is also enrolled in Enel X’s Demand Response program which enables the site to respond to signals from the grid operator to cut usage during peak times. This helps reduce bills further and gives the stadium a nice kickback for occasions when it does reduce power consumption of non-essential areas when called on.

In 2019, home games of the New England Patriots were powered with clean energy through renewable energy credits through an agreement with Enel Green Power North America. The future is looking green in Boston, with a hint of Enel X’s signature purple color as the backdrop.

If CleanTechnica has helped you learn about Tesla or Tesla’s Energy products, feel free to use my Tesla referral code — https://ts.la/kyle623 — to get 1,000 free Supercharging miles with the purchase of a new Tesla vehicle or a $250 award after activating a new Tesla solar system.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







