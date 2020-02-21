The Lordstown Motors Endurance Enters The Electric Truck Fray

February 21st, 2020 by Kyle Field

Workhorse spinoff Lordstown Motors teased its new fully electric truck, dubbed the Endurance, in a new video showcasing its 6.2 million square foot factory in Lordstown, Ohio. The truck takes the lucrative design of the Workhorse W15 truck and shapes it for commercial customers. The company expects the new Endurance to be the first fully electric truck built in the US specifically for commercial customers.

Lordstown Motors is a strange creation that’s worth talking about. It was created as an affiliate of Workhorse specifically for the purchase of the shuttered General Motors Lordstown plant. It has an IP agreement with Workhorse that allows for the use of much of the foundational work on Workhorse’s W15 electric pickup truck and even pulled in Workhorse’s former CEO Steve Burns to run the show. It is an exciting step forward for the company that brings the fully electric truck one giant step closer to becoming a production vehicle.

As of now, the company isn’t sharing the final look of the Endurance, but we expect it to look and feel a lot like the Workhorse W15. The new teaser video below shows the company’s factory in Lordstown, Ohio and gives us some insights into the condition of the factory the company acquired from GM for an undisclosed sum.

The Endurance will be powered by four hub motors, giving the vehicle not just all wheel drive, but full control over the power and braking at each wheel. That is an unprecedented level of control that should give the Endurance an impressive amount of acceleration and traction in any conditions. The four motors put out a combined 600 horsepower, which sounds like a ton of fun in any vehicle, especially a work truck with a great center of gravity and plenty of battery pack pinning the wheels to the ground.

The base configuration of the Endurance boasts a range of 250+ miles (400+ kilometers) of range per charge which is sufficient for the vast majority of situations, but leaves many workers wanting more range for heavier loads, commuting workers, off roading, overlanding, and the like.

Having said that, the Endurance is designed for commercial applications as an employer-owned vehicle. In these situations, fleet managers can deploy the vehicle where they will get the most bang for their buck. Expect optional longer range battery packs to be added in the future to accommodate even more fleet applications.

The base configuration of the Endurance will set buyers back $52,500 which is a great entry price point for an electric truck aimed at commercial buyers. The up front cost is likely higher than a comparable Ford or Chevy truck, but savings on fuel and maintenance over time will help shore up the pricing disparity over the life of the vehicle. The company posted a comparison of a similarly priced Ford

Base Price: $52,500

$52,500 Safety Rating (Front, Side, Rollover): 5 / 5 / 4

5 / 5 / 4 ADAS-LDW, AEB, Rear Cross Traffic Alert: Yes

Yes Software – OTA (Over the Air Updates): Yes

Yes Fault monitoring – OTA realtime: Yes

Yes EV Range (EPA cycle): 250+ miles

250+ miles Charging time (95% SOC, Level 2-7kW AC/Level 3 DC): 10 hrs / 0.5 to 1.5 hrs

10 hrs / 0.5 to 1.5 hrs Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 120V, 30 amp: Yes

Yes Seating Capacity: 5

5 Towing Capacity: 7,500 lbs

7,500 lbs Drivetrain layout: 4 Hub Electric Motors

4 Hub Electric Motors Brakes Front/Rear: Custom in hub motor brakes

Custom in hub motor brakes Wheels: 20 in

20 in Horsepower Peak: 600 hp

600 hp Power Steering Assist: Electrical

Electrical Top Speed (Software Governed): 80 mph (128 kph)

80 mph (128 kph) Gradeability at GVW: 30%

30% Warranty: 3-years bumper-to-bumper; 8-year battery warranty

The company is now accepting preorders for the Endurance for a $100 refundable deposit.

