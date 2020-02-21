EV Advocates Kick Off Canada’s First Coast-To-Coast EV Road Trip

February 21st, 2020 by Kyle Field

A pair of EV advocates are hitting the road this Sunday on Canada’s first non-stop coast-to-coast electric vehicle road trip. Ian Pavelko (aka the Mad Hungarian) from Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC and Trevor Page (founder of Tesla Owners Online) of Aurora, ON will drive a Tesla Model 3 Performance through the night from British Columbia to Halifax, utilizing Tesla’s brand spanking new trans-Canadian Supercharger network to keep the vehicle charged up along the way.

They are calling the trip the Fast EV Lightning Run and are making the trip to highlight the potential of electric vehicles to Canadians and others around the world. “So many people think that EVs are limited to secondary roles as commuter cars here, and while that may have been true in the early days, the advances of the last few years have changed the segment dramatically,” said the team. “As Tesla owners and fans, as well as advocates for the entire EV movement, we’re excited to make this trip and show people in dramatic fashion how capable these cars and the charging networks that support them really are.”

The trip is being sponsored by Fast EV, a division of Fast Wheels dedicated to providing an array of custom rims for electric vehicles around the world. The pair were actively involved in shaping the Fast EV rim lineup to ensure they met the unique needs of electric vehicle owners. Fast EV’s EV01 rims take some of the aesthetic queues and performance of Tesla’s love-’em-or-hate-’em aero rims and spices them up for a sharp aftermarket look.

In addition to their futuristic looks, aero rims are also an extremely functional part of the design of Tesla’s Model 3, as the aerodynamic shape of the rims helps them to achieve a greater efficiency. Swapping out the aero rims for a set of aftermarket rims can result in an efficiency hit of around 5%, depending on the rim design. The aero EV rims from Fast EVs offer the same aerodynamic improvement as Tesla’s aero wheels and can be used on the Model 3 Performance.

The epic road trip will commence at the water’s edge of the Tsawwassen reserve area in Delta, British Columbia and will continue non-stop until the pair hit the shores of the Atlantic ocean in Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, Nova Scotia. They will drive through the day and night, with stops for charging, food, and to answer the inevitable call from nature.

They hope to complete the trip in three days time, which would have been essentially impossible in an electric vehicle prior to the establishment of Tesla’s trans-Canadian Supercharging network. The new chargers are sprinkled across the primary path across the country from east to west, with the majority of the new stations being Tesla’s 250kW Supercharger v3 stations. Let’s hope the road trip warriors knew this before they signed up because the quick 15-minute charging sessions won’t allow for much time to rest in between stints behind the wheel.

Stay abreast of their progress as they kickoff the trip on February 23rd, 2020 via their social media handles as well as from the Fast Wheels account.

Ian Pavelko on Twitter: @ianpavelko

Trevor Page on Twitter: @Model3Owners

Fast Wheels on IG @FastWheelsAlloy





