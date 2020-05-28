  
   

Clean Power

Amazon Going Solar — Big Time

Published on May 27th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Amazon, once a little online bookstore, is now a corporate behemoth. As such, it needs behemoth levels of energy. The good news is that a lot more of Amazon's energy will be coming from the sun in the coming years, as Amazon is building 5 new utility-scale solar power plants in the US, China, and Australia... Read More


Batteries

lithium electric vehicle battery

Lithium Supply Fears Loom Over Electric Vehicle Happy Talk — Or Not, As The Case May Be

Published on May 27th, 2020 | by Tina Casey

Spring has sprung, which means it's time for another round of guess how much lithium automakers will need to make enough lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle of the future, of which there are expected to be many millions on the road within the next ten years or so. Spoiler alert: we're going to need a lot more lithium mines than we have right now. Or, maybe not... Read More


Cars

EV That Transforms On The Fly

Published on May 27th, 2020 | by Cynthia Shahan

Since I first wrote about a covered motorcycle in 2012, I've kept my eyes open for one of these on the road. I have not seen one. From Poland, though, a variation on the two-wheeler shows promise... Read More


Clean Power

Solar & Wind Energy Sites Mapped Globally

Published on May 27th, 2020 | by Cynthia Shahan

I read story after story of emerging renewable energy plants, so it was surprising to find out that there had been little mapped information on where all of the wind and solar power infrastructure lived — until now... Read More


Clean Transport

cybertruck visualizer

﻿Build Your Own Tesla Cybertruck — Fun Visualizer

Published on May 26th, 2020 | by Johnna Crider

Did you know that you can build your own Tesla Cybertruck? The folks behind the Cybertruck Owners Club are pretty creative, and I love their new fun 3D tool that helps you preview the Cybertruck design of your dreams. You can do this in any color wrap, texture, or pattern that you upload... Read More


