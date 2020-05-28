Clean Power Amazon Going Solar — Big Time Amazon, once a little online bookstore, is now a corporate behemoth. As such, it needs behemoth levels of energy. The good news is that a lot more of Amazon's energy will be coming from the sun in the coming years, as Amazon is building 5 new utility-scale solar power plants in the US, China, and Australia... Read More →



Batteries Lithium Supply Fears Loom Over Electric Vehicle Happy Talk — Or Not, As The Case May Be Spring has sprung, which means it's time for another round of guess how much lithium automakers will need to make enough lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle of the future, of which there are expected to be many millions on the road within the next ten years or so. Spoiler alert: we're going to need a lot more lithium mines than we have right now. Or, maybe not...



Cars EV That Transforms On The Fly Since I first wrote about a covered motorcycle in 2012, I've kept my eyes open for one of these on the road. I have not seen one. From Poland, though, a variation on the two-wheeler shows promise...



Clean Power Solar & Wind Energy Sites Mapped Globally I read story after story of emerging renewable energy plants, so it was surprising to find out that there had been little mapped information on where all of the wind and solar power infrastructure lived — until now...



Clean Power SunPower Offers $1,000 Rooftop Solar Discount For Veterans & Active Duty Military In honor of Memorial Day here in the United States (yesterday), rooftop solar power firm SunPower has been offering a $1,000 rebate for current and former members of any arm of the U.S. military who go solar. No word on whether Avengers or Agents of SHIELD can also get the $1,000 discount...


