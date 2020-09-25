EV after market Virtual Trade Show

Showcase your products…virtually!

Showcase your products to potentially thousands of people from the comfort of your office or showroom

No travel, staffing, setup or breakdown costs

A COVID-safe, climate-friendly alternative to in-person events!

When: Cyber Monday, Nov 30th, 3 PM EST

How: Similar to a regular trade show, you will have the opportunity to highlight your products to a targeted audience of CleanTechnica readers and EV enthusiasts. During the event, each advertiser will have a dedicated time allotment to talk about their great products to our attendees. Afterwards, we’ll use the “breakout room” feature on Zoom to give each presenter their own virtual breakout room. Interested participants can “stop by your booth” to learn more. You can offer special discounts via links in chat boxes, making sales and revenue tracking easy.

This Trade Show will be promoted on CleanTechnica’s many channels ahead of the event in articles, newsletters, and social posts, and also be recorded and promoted on the CleanTechnica YouTube channel after the event. You can choose your speaking slot on a first-paid, first-choice basis.