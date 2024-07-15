Southwest Airlines & Archer Aviation to Develop Operational Concepts for Electric Air Taxi Network

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop operational plans for electric air taxi networks utilizing Archer’s eVTOL aircraft at California airports where Southwest® operates. Archer Aviation is a leading manufacturer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Southwest is the Golden State’s largest air carrier, operating at 14 airports across the state. Archer Midnight aircraft is designed to transform urban travel, replacing 60-to-90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10-to-20-minute electric air taxi flights. The goal of Archer’s aircraft is to offer a safe, low-noise, cost-competitive transportation option with no direct emissions.

Southwest and Archer intend to collaborate on a concept of operations that lays the foundation for integrated electric air taxi networks that would support California airports and the surrounding communities that Southwest serves. This collaboration will include partnering with Southwest employees and respective unions, including SWAPA, to maintain and improve efficient operations. This is a key step toward potentially offering Southwest customers an airport transport service that saves time by streamlining the door-to-door passenger journey.

“Southwest is eager to explore the convenience Archer’s air taxis could provide Customers flying Southwest at airports in busy urban areas,” said Paul Cullen, Vice President Real Estate at Southwest Airlines. “We’ve proudly served as California’s largest carrier for nearly 25 years, and integrating Archer’s electric aircraft into the travel journey potentially gives us an innovative opportunity to enhance the experience of flying Southwest. We look forward to collaborating with Archer as we assess future commercial activities in California and other Southwest locations.”

“Archer’s collaboration with Southwest to introduce air taxis in California showcases our state’s dedication to climate innovation and advanced technology,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. “This initiative is designed to help revolutionize clean transportation with zero-direct emission and affordable options, enhancing the passenger experience, and supporting California’s climate action goals.”

“With Archer’s Midnight aircraft, passengers will be able to fly above traffic to get to the airport faster,” said Nikhil Goel, Chief Commercial Officer at Archer. “By putting together Southwest’s impressive network of airports in California and their frequent intrastate flights with our planned network, Southwest customers could someday complete door-to-door trips like Santa Monica to Napa in less than three hours.”

Archer and Southwest plan to collaborate over the next few years as eVTOLs take flight. Combining Archer’s aircraft and planned urban air mobility network with Southwest flights could offer an enhanced experience for the first and last miles of the customer travel journey.

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer is a leader in the electrification of aviation. The company is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft that are necessary to power the next great transportation revolution. Archer’s goal is for its proprietary technology to deliver unprecedented connectivity to the people and places across the most congested cities in the world. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world’s most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports 1 across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline 2 . Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,000 3 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years 4 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20505. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.



2Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021



3Fulltime-equivalent active Employees



41973-2019 annual profitability



5Southwest’s net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

Source: Archer

