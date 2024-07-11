Get A Free Paddleboard With Purchase Of A MOD Easy SideCar 3

MOD Bikes has all of its e-bikes on sale right now (one discounted by $1000!), but if you’re looking for even more of a perk when you order, the company is throwing in a free inflatable standup paddleboard with the purchase of any MOD Easy SideCar 3 or MOD Easy Ape Hanger 3 through July 31st.

We’ve ridden and reviewed the MOD Easy SideCar 3, so we already know it’s a great “feature-packed cruiser bike to tool around town on (and maybe carry a kid or a dog or the groceries),” and as the name suggests, the Easy Ape Hanger 3 offers a little more style by incorporating an Easy Rider look with its taller handlebars.

“Style and comfort don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but with Easy Ape Hanger, you can’t pull them apart. This MOD was designed with a unique geometry for full leg extension; and premium features that allow you to resize for maximum comfort and stability. If you can’t already tell, Easy ain’t nothin’ but a laid-back ride.”

“The MOD Board was designed to be easily portable, super functional, and maximum fun! Featuring a Touring shape that allows straight, easy paddling without switching the paddle from side to side frequently. Like all MOD’s this board is packed with cool features, such as The MOD Squad straps allow you to connect several boards together for maximum chill with your group of friends, front and rear cargo bungees to carry more plus D-Rings attachment points for your cooler. All of these features fit into a comfortable backpack, ready for you to hop on your MOD BIKE for the next adventure.”

The MOD Board – Inflatable SUP could be a great addition to a new e-bike by helping make this summer a wetter and cooler one, as its compact size and weight make it easy to transport by e-bike or traditional bike (or on your back or in your car). And with MOD Bikes literally giving them away with the purchase of an Easy SideCar 3 or Easy Ape Hanger 3, the price is right. To get yours, simply add one of either of those e-bikes, plus a paddleboard, to your cart, and MOD will apply the promo deal for the free SUP at checkout (no coupon code needed.)

