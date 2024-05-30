All-New, All-Electric E-Transit Custom Van Ready To Electrify Small Business Productivity In Europe

All-new electric E-Transit Custom reinvents Europe’s best-selling one-tonne van with uncompromised capability, new customer experiences and full Ford Pro support

Productivity boosted by connected Ford Pro services — including new home charging offering — and innovations such as tilting steering wheel, digital upfits and new MultiCab

Next-gen electric powertrain offers up to 337 km driving range, two-year unlimited distance service intervals, payload up to 1,011 kg and class-leading 2,300 kg towing

Latest model to electrify small businesses that make up 99 per cent of all firms in the EU; Ford Pro-commissioned research finds vans are worth around €1 trillion to the EU and UK

FRANKFURT, Germany — The all-new E-Transit Custom from Ford Pro is now launching across Europe, enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to electrify 1 the one-tonne vans that are crucial to their businesses and achieve new levels of productivity.

E-Transit Custom is launching at a significant moment for electric vehicle (EV) adoption by small businesses; an upcoming report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research finds that the EV share of new van registrations in major markets saw a more than fivefold increase from 2018 to 2023. 2 The report also details an increasing number of low-emission zones, which now number over 350 and cover over 80 million people, 2 including every capital city in the EU.

Developed from the ground up around innovative customer-inspired solutions, E‑Transit Custom combines advanced electric vehicle technology with Ford Pro’s digital and physical platform of software and services to help businesses reduce cost of ownership, work more effectively, and simplify the transition to electric vehicles.

Supporting the launch of the new electric model, Ford Pro introduces an integrated home charging solution for businesses — featuring installation of a connected wallbox, management software and maintenance — which will be rolled out across major European markets.

To maximise productivity of van-dependent businesses such as those worth around €1 trillion to the EU and UK economy in 2023, 2 the electric version of Europe’s top-selling one-tonne van offers innovative new features designed around the needs of SMEs. This starts in the cab with standard 5G connectivity 3 and clever features like the unique tilting steering wheel.

The efficient electric powertrain supports up to 337 km driving range 1 and two-year unlimited distance service intervals for enhanced cost of ownership. No-compromise load carrying capability delivers payloads up to 1,011 kg, 4 a lower load floor with enhanced access, and class-leading towing capacity of 2,300 kg. 5

“Small businesses are the heart of Europe’s economy and essential to our communities — and many of them have come to rely on Ford vans. We’ve served those customers for over half a century; their insights have helped us develop electric, plug-in hybrid and diesel vans to suit customers in every trade and location, as well as supporting services designed to make big fleet‑level productivity achievable for small businesses without a fleet manager,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe.

Already available to order, E-Transit Custom is now in production at Ford Otosan’s state-of-the-art Yeniköy Assembly Plant in Türkiye. The new model joins Ford Pro’s electric van range for Europe alongside the larger E-Transit, 6 which last year outsold its nearest competitor by over five to one to lead its segment, 7 and the E‑Transit Courier compact van scheduled for introduction in 2025.

Optimised electric powertrain

Every E-Transit Custom is fitted with a 64 kWh (useable) battery for a maximum driving range of up to 337 km. 1 E-Transit Custom is the first-ever electric vehicle to use vapour-injected heat pump technology to heat and cool the cabin, fitted as standard to all vehicles. This new system is designed to deliver improved energy efficiency for optimum driving range. Regenerative braking enables one-pedal driving for more comfortable urban driving and improved efficiency. 8

The drive motor is fitted directly to the rear floor and rotated 90 degrees to maximise loadspace and reduce weight and complexity. Customers can choose from 100 kW or 160 kW (135 PS or 217 PS) power outputs to suit their needs, each offering a class-leading 415 Nm of torque. 9 A more powerful 210 kW motor is offered exclusively on the E‑Transit Custom MS‑RT model.

Electric driving range is up to 337 km. 1 A full charge with an 11 kW Ford Pro Home Charger takes about 6.7 hours. 10 Customers can also charge from 10-80 per cent in about 39 minutes on a 125 kW DC charger; in lab testing, a 10-minute charge added 82 km of range. 10

E‑Transit Custom’s electric drivetrain delivers class-leading towing capacity of up to 2,300 kg, 5 meaning customers who tow heavier weights in low-emission zones could replace their diesel vehicles in roles that no other all-electric one-tonne van can fill.

The battery is packaged into the load floor above the sill flange to eliminate the need for separate crash structures. For optimum space and weight efficiency, other underbody components are “shrink-wrapped” around the battery.

As on the larger E-Transit, customers can specify the 2.3 kW Pro Power Onboard system to power electric tools and external lights needed on the job. 11

Ford Pro anticipates that E-Transit Custom will deliver lower operating costs compared to an equivalent diesel vehicle; for E-Transit, the reduction in servicing cost of ownership can be as much as 40 per cent. 12 Maintenance savings come from a two-year, unlimited distance service interval and an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty covers all high-voltage components for complete peace of mind.

Designed for unprecedented productivity



Ford developed the E-Transit Custom through deep customer engagement, including with many SMEs, to establish the key features and capabilities the new vehicle had to deliver. The all-new architecture underpins a new level of productivity with features such as:

A lower load floor, class-leading side door aperture and new side step for easier loading

Overall height under two metres on most models for improved access to height-restricted areas

Semi-trailing arm independent rear suspension to enhance traction, handling and steering precision

Innovations designed to make the cab more productive and comfortable on long shifts include:

Mobile Office option pack with tilting steering wheel

Time-saving Delivery Assist technology 8

Repositioned front wheels and strut towers to improve space and cross-cab access

Roof-mounted passenger airbag to create new dashboard storage area large enough to take a laptop or A4 file

As security of their vehicle, tools and loads is critical to SMEs, Ford Pro is introducing factory-fit TVL lock packs to enhance security without the cost and downtime of aftermarket fitment.

Digital experiences and software

Every E-Transit Custom is fitted with a 13‑inch landscape touchscreen 13 angled towards the driver for ease of use, equipped with Ford’s advanced SYNC 4 communication and infotainment system powered by 5G modem 3 for connectivity to the Ford Pro tech stack. Further on-the-go productivity comes from Alexa Built-in, 14 meaning drivers can use simple voice commands to voice-activate calls and even make purchases directly through Amazon.com

More than 30 separate modules on E-Transit Custom are capable of receiving wireless software updates. These can help improve vehicle performance, deliver quality upgrades, update existing features and add all-new functions and capabilities. Most updates are completed in under two minutes and can be scheduled to avoid downtime.

Many businesses require specialist converted features such as refrigeration units or additional lighting. Ford Pro’s new Vehicle Integration System makes this process faster and simpler, and can result in a more reliable vehicle — ideal for SMEs without the time or in-depth knowledge to manage conversions. A network of around 200 approved Ford Pro Convertors in Europe can deliver conversions from off-the-shelf to fully bespoke, all with factory-level support.

More model choice than ever

As part of the most comprehensive Transit Custom range ever, E-Transit Custom operators can specify L1 or L2 vehicle lengths and a broadest-yet range of bodystyles to support any business use case:

Panel van , with load volumes up to 6.8 m 3 and payloads up to 1,011 kg 4

, with load volumes up to 6.8 m and payloads up to 1,011 kg Double-cab-in-van , with a three-seat second row and fixed bulkhead

, with a three-seat second row and fixed bulkhead Kombi , with maximum flexibility between cargo and up to eight passenger seats

, with maximum flexibility between cargo and up to eight passenger seats MultiCab, with a two-seat second row, full-length cargo area and solid bulkhead

Operators can choose a series option to suit their specific needs from the four-strong line-up:

Trend combines functional, hard-working ability with sophisticated technologies

combines functional, hard-working ability with sophisticated technologies Limited adds 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colour exterior details and full loadspace trim

adds 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colour exterior details and full loadspace trim Sport features unique stripe decals, 17-inch alloy wheels and a luxurious cab

features unique stripe decals, 17-inch alloy wheels and a luxurious cab MS-RT with rally-bred style including spoilers, skirts, diffuser and 19-inch alloy wheels

For small businesses keen to electrify but with use cases not suited to full electrification, Ford Pro offers the Transit Custom PHEV, 15, 16 with pure-electric driving capability for city centres and petrol power for extended highway trips. The new powertrain is similar to that used by the Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid 15, 17 — Europe’s top-selling PHEV for the past three years 18 — and combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an 11.8 kWh (useable) battery to deliver 233 PS, a pure-electric driving range of up to 56 km and Pro Power Onboard.

The first E-Transit Custom models are set to reach dealerships in selected markets later this summer, followed by all markets in the EU in 2025.

Ford, a global American brand woven into the fabric of Europe for more than 100 years, is committed to freedom of movement that goes hand-in-hand with looking after the planet and each other. The company’s Ford+ plan, with Model e, Ford Pro and the Ford Blue business units is accelerating its European transformation to an all-electric and carbon neutral future by 2035. The company is driving forward with bold, new EVs, each one designed with European drivers in mind and innovating with services to help people connect, communities grow, and businesses thrive. Selling and servicing Ford vehicles in 50 individual European markets, operations also include the Ford Motor Credit Company, Ford Customer Service Division and 14 manufacturing facilities (eight wholly owned and six unconsolidated joint venture facilities) with four centres based in Cologne, Germany; Valencia, Spain and at our joint venture in Craiova, Romania and Kocaeli, Türkiye. Ford employs approximately 34,000 people at its wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures and approximately 57,000 people including unconsolidated businesses across Europe. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

Press release from Ford.

1 Up to 337 km driving range based on full charge of E-Transit Custom. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies due to factors such as temperature, driving behaviour, route profile, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and condition.

2 May 2024 report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research estimating the economic activity in van-dependent industries across five national markets, plus the EU. Commissioned by H+K Strategies and Ford Motor Company.

3 Connected service and features depend on network availability and compatible plan. 5G not available everywhere. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot. Available Wi-Fi hotspot requires separate subscription.

4 Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

5 Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.

6 Up to 402 km driving range based on full charge of E-Transit with extended range option. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies due to factors such as temperature, driving behaviour, route profile, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and condition.

7 2023 full year figures from S&P Global, formerly IHS Markit Insight. Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland.

8 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations. Delivery Assist available from October 2024.

9 Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

10 Figures given are based on E-Transit Custom. Actual charge times and charging speeds will vary according to the type of home or public charging station used, as well as other factors (including weather, ambient temperature, driving behaviour, driving profile, vehicle condition, lithium-ion battery age, condition, and temperature).

11 See Owner’s Manual for important operating instructions.

12 Estimated reduction per year based on (1) customer promptly responding to vehicle health alerts in FordPass/Ford Pro Telematics (to help avoid roadside assistance call-outs) and (2) anticipated time saved using Ford Transit Centres for maintenance and repair (including Express Services). Actual reduction may depend on individual circumstances (e.g. driving style and vehicle use).

13 Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

14 Seven European markets – Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and ​the UK. Alexa will only be available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish in supported markets. An alternate market cannot access Alexa despite being able to use a supported language. To use Alexa Built-in, drivers need to activate FordPass Connect within their vehicle using the FordPass smartphone app or in-vehicle settings. Access to Alexa requires an Amazon account, SYNC 4 or SYNC 4A, FordPass Connect, and complimentary Connected Service activated through the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details). Additional products and setup may be required.

15 The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.

16 Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid homologated CO 2 emissions 33-50 g/km WLTP, homologated fuel efficiency 1.4-2.2 l/100 km WLTP and pure electric driving range 44-56 km WLTP.

17 Kuga PHEV homologated CO 2 emissions 20-28 g/km, homologated fuel efficiency 0.9-1.2 l/100 km and homologated pure electric driving range 60-69 km WLTP.

18 Kuga Plug-In Hybrid was the bestselling PHEV in Europe full-year 2021, 2022 and 2023 according to data provided by JATO Dynamics and IHS Markit.

