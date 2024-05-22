Asia’s Largest Startup Event Competition Produces Zero Waste Circular Economy Winner

The SusHi Tech Challenge, produced in part by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, closed up last week, announcing Fermenstation as the winner of the 10M yen prize for most innovative startup. Over 500 startups participated, up more than 170 from last year’s SusHi Tech.

SusHi Tech focuses on solutions to societal problems, including climate change, aging infrastructure, local energy solutions, and preservation of traditional cultures. Venture capitalists descended on the expo, as did more than 40,000 participants, to see the more than 400 exhibitors.

Fermenstation’s fermentation technology produces alcohol by fermenting and distilling unused resources. The residue will be used as functional cosmetic ingredients, as well as animal feed for hens and cattle, while the manure can be used as fertilizers. Working with local communities, the company seeks to create a zero-waste circular society.

Fermenstation’s CEO, Lina Sakai, said, “The award will be very helpful for our global expansion. SusHi Tech was a great opportunity to meet overseas startups and people from ecosystems in places like France or the US. We had really good conversations with potential customers. I think the change in people’s mindsets is great news for everyone in climate and sustainability-related business.”

Also receiving awards were several other sustainable startups. BUYO bioplastics uses bio-waste and plant materials to create plastic alternatives. Entomal Biotech does biowaste treatment and organic by-product upcycling using the larvae of the Black Soldier Fly (Hermetia illucens), to produce environmentally friendly products.

