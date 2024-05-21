Progress & Collaboration Emerge As Common Themes From Lawmakers & Industry At NEMA & Bipartisan Policy Center’s EV Event

Panelists Discuss the Policies and Priorities Needed to Strengthen Domestic Manufacturing and Electrify Our Nation’s Transportation Systems

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA — The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) hosted a timely event last week on reshoring supply chains and boosting electrical manufacturing. “Charging Up EV Infrastructure Deployment and Clean Tech Supply Chains” examined progress, challenges and solutions to building EV infrastructure and battery manufacturing in the United States.

With historic investment from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), billions of dollars are being channeled into electrification and e-mobility. However, the grid required to support this added energy demand and the workforce necessary to build it are not keeping pace, Debra Phillips, President and CEO, NEMA told the audience of lawmakers, energy and climate organizations and media.

“Our members have already made $12 billion of investments to date in dozens of manufacturing facilities around the country to foster and strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chain capabilities for EV charging equipment.” said Phillips. “But we are losing 3,000 electricians a year. We need a strong domestic focus on attracting and retaining the next generation of workers.”

One of NEMA’s members, Siemens, is active across the US in creating those jobs. “Think of us as the glue between the grid and all of the EV chargers being deployed,” said Barry Powell, North American Head, Electrical Products Business, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “Our mission is to develop the technologies to enable this transition and to empower communities through workforce development and educational initiatives to meet the demand needed to build this infrastructure.”

North Carolina is also a hub for EV activity and investment. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) shared his bipartisan history dating back to his first year in the North Carolina State Legislature and offered his insights on where the state is going. “The EV economy, manufacturing, critical minerals and mining, these are areas where North Carolina is leading,” said Tillis. “It’s amazing what bipartisanship can achieve and the IIJA is great example of that.”

Like North Carolina, Tennessee is also at the head of the pack in terms of EV investment and implementation. Citing Ford and SK On’s investment into West Tennessee’s Blue Oval City, Sen. Marsha Blackburn praised the thousands of jobs that will be created with that investment and previewed additional resources directed towards the manufacturing of battery and other EV components in Tennessee.

“We are America’s automaker; innovation is our heritage and our future,” said Evan Belser, Managing Counsel and Policy Strategist, Ford Motor Company. We are committed to supporting the infrastructure that leads to range confidence. There is a tremendous opportunity with EVs, not only for our transportation systems, but also as assets which help store and distribute electricity and help respond to more severe weather events.”

“This discussion illuminated the progress being made in all regions of the country in deploying EV infrastructure, as well as some of the remaining gaps,” said Lesley Jantarasami, Managing Director of the Energy Program, BPC. “There are growing opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure America’s workforce and infrastructure are primed and ready to meet the energy and transportation needs of the future.”

A full recording of the event is available here.

About NEMA

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents over 300 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and systems. Together, our members contribute 1% of U.S. GDP and directly provide nearly 460,000 American jobs, contributing more than $240 billion to the U.S. economy. Learn more at www.nema.org

Press release from NEMA.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here