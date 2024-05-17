Hot Deal: 34% Off BLUETTI Portable Power Station (+ Bundle With A Solar Panel)

BLUETTI’S EB3A portable power station is small in size but big in performance, and right now it’s also smaller in cost, as it’s currently on sale for just $198, a full $100 off of its regular retail price of $299, saving you 34%.

For portable power stations, bigger isn’t necessarily always better, because you don’t always need a battery pack with a massive capacity and high wattage output. Sometimes a smaller power station with a lower storage capacity can be the best choice for the task at hand, as they don’t cost as much as larger units, they don’t weigh as much or take up as much space. There’s definitely a place for higher capacity power stations, but if you don’t have to haul around a large 40 to 80-pound unit, and can get by with a smaller one that meets your needs, why not choose the right-sized solution?

The BLUETTI EB3A portable power station, described as “tiny but mighty,” features 268Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 batteries, with an output of up to 600W (1200W surge) through its two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and several 12V 10A outlets. Recharging from a 120V AC outlet takes just one hour, or when also coupled with up to 200W of solar panels, the recharge rate from 0-80% is just 30 minutes. It measures 10″ x 7″ x 8″, so it’s small enough to tuck away on any road trip, and it weighs just 10 pounds, so it’s easily carried to where it’s needed. The EB3A is currently priced at just $198 which is 34% off for a savings of $100. A bundle with a 120W solar panel and the EB3A is currently $399 (regularly $599), and a bundle with a 200W solar panel and the EB3A is just $569 right now (regularly $799).

