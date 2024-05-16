Hot Deal: Save $600 On A RadRover 6 Plus E-Bike

During the Rad Power Bikes Memorial Day Sale, you can pick up a RadRover 6 Plus e-bike for just $999, which is a $600 discount off of its regular retail price.

If you’re looking for an e-bike for commuting and general errand-running, and that can also handle trail riding and singletrack, then the Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus is well worth considering. Its 4″ fat tires and front suspension fork help to tackle the bumps and uneven surfaces on city streets, while also making for a smoother ride in off-road and trail conditions, and its geometry lends itself well to both casual cruising and all-terrain routes.

The RadRover 6 Plus features a 750W geared hub motor in the rear wheel paired with a 672 Wh battery that offers 45 miles or more of range per charge. This is a Class 2 e-bike, so its top assisted speed is limited to 20 mph, with 5 levels of pedal assist available, plus a twist grip throttle for adding an instant boost. The RadRover 6 Plus has a Shimano 7-speed cassette, hydraulic disc brakes, an LED headlight, a taillight with a brake light feature, a bell, and front and rear fenders. It can easily be fitted with front and/or rear racks for adding non-backpack carrying capacity, and can handle up to 275 pounds of payload (includes rider’s weight). For Memorial Day, Rad Power Bikes is offering the high-step version of the RadRover 6 Plus for just $999, a savings of $600 off of its regular price of $1599. If you prefer the step-through frame, it’s also on sale, but at less of a discount than the high-step, for a sale price of $1399. Shipping is free within the US, and the bikes come with a 2-year warranty.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here