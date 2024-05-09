Hot Deal: This Two-Burner Countertop Induction Cooktop Is Just $100 (41% Off)

Countertop induction cooktops (burners) are a fast and easy way to begin transitioning to electrons for cooking, as they do not require any electrical upgrades because they plug right into a standard outlet, so even renters can take advantage of induction cooking.

If you’d like to get your home weaned off of natural (methane) gas, or you want an upgrade over your electric coil stovetop, then an induction stove is the way to go. Induction stoves are much more energy-efficient, safer to use, healthier to operate, have much more precise temperature control, heat up faster, and are easier to clean. Induction stoves are likely to be a standard feature in the all-electric homes of the future, but you don’t have to wait for the future to take advantage of cooking with electrons, or to invest in a full-sized electric range, as there are already a number of standalone induction ‘burners’ on the market, including this 1800W double burner that is currently on sale.

This portable countertop unit features two burners, which each can be set to any of the 17 power levels (100W-1800W) and 21 temperature settings (100°F-520°F, 60°C-270°C), so two dishes can be cooking at the same time, and it has a built-in timer, an overheating protection system, and a child safety lock. It measures 14.17″ x 23.6″ x 2.5″, so it works for small kitchens and fits onto small counters while cooking, and can be stowed away when not in use. Regularly priced at $169.99, this induction cooktop, which comes with a 2-year warranty, is currently on sale for $99.99, or 41% off.

