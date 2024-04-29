Save $700+ On Blix E-Bikes, Plus Free Accessories Worth Hundreds

For its Amazing Spring Savings sale, which is running right now, Blix has a selection of e-bikes discounted by as much as $700, and in some cases, is throwing in free accessories worth hundreds of dollars, so if spring has you thinking green, perhaps now is the time to take a closer look at some of this brand’s electric bicycles.

Over the years, we’ve ridden and reviewed a number of Blix e-bikes, and the feedback on those bikes has been positive, so this isn’t a no-name discount internet e-bike (which are flooding the web right now). For example, Kyle Field called the Blix Sol Eclipse “a stealth powerhouse of an electrified beach cruiser,” and said that the Blix Packa “fits an impressive amount of functionality into a nose-to-tail footprint of 81 inches that’s just a hair longer than most traditional bikes,” while Cynthia Shahan shared about her first e-bike experience riding the Blix Aveny, and Paul Fosse said he thinks about the Blix Dubbel as “a Swiss Army knife of e-bikes.”

Right now, the Blix Ultra is on sale for $1399 (reg $2099), plus free accessories worth hundreds more. The Ultra is an all-terrain fat tire e-bike featuring a 750W hub motor with pedal assist and a thumb throttle, a 48V 672Wh battery (plus the option to have two batteries for a range of up to 80 miles), a front suspension fork, 26″x4” tires, hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear fenders, a headlight, and more.

The Blix Packa is on sale for $1499 (reg. $2099), and the free accessories that come with it right now add up to hundreds more in savings. The Packa has a 750W rear hub motor with pedal assist and a thumb throttle, paired with a 48V 614Wh battery (dual batteries optional for a range up to 80 miles), and features LED lights and brake lights, front and rear fenders, a modular rack system for accessories and cargo, and has a step-through frame and 24″ tires for ease of mounting and a lower center of gravity.

The Blix Aveny is on sale for $1399 (reg. $1999) right now, and buyers will get a free front basket worth $89. The Aveny balances “comfort, utility, and performance, topped with its’ classic Scandinavian design. Incredibly user-friendly with an upright seating position and low step-through frame.”

The Blix Dubbel is on sale for $1499 (reg $2099), with accessories worth more than $300 included for free right now. Paul Fosse concluded his review of it saying that the “Blix Dubbel is a high-quality, versatile electric utility bike that offers a unique blend of style, performance, and practicality.”

You can see the other bikes available during the Blix Amazing Spring Savings sale here, and as an added incentive, if you buy any 2 bikes (mix & match), you can also take $200 off of your purchase with the code RIDETOGETHER.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here