Giga Solaris Orders For Rome! A Total Of 354 Buses!

A few months ago, our company won tender in Rome for delivery of 110 mild hybrid buses. In recent days, Solaris has won the order for the delivery of 244 CNG buses for the ATAC carrier in Rome. With the maximum use of options by the ordering party, both contracts with maintenance services will reach a value of up to EUR 200 million.

In recent months, Solaris has presented the most advantageous offer in the tender for the supply of 110 articulated mild hybrid vehicles. The tender procedure was conducted by the Gubielo Spa purchasing group for the carrier ATAC Roma. The offer of Solaris Urbino 18 equipped with the latest generation mild hybrid systems has received the highest rating and, as a result of winning the proceedings, in 2024 the manufacturer will deliver 110 new hybrid vehicles to the streets of Rome.

In last days, Gubielo Spa and ATAC Roma also placed an order for buses powered by compressed natural gas, known as a CNG (compressed natural gas) in the industry. And here the offer of Solaris with a twelve-meter version of Urbino CNG turned out to be the most advantageous. As a result, 244 Solaris Urbino 12 CNG buses powered by natural gas will also be delivered to the Italian capitol city in 2024 and 2025. What’s more, the order for gas carriers assumes the so-called option, i.e. the possibility of increasing the number of vehicles by another 78 units. The contracting authority may decide on this in the following months.

In addition to the delivery of the above-mentioned buses, Solaris will also service them for the next 10 years. The total value of the purchased vehicles and all additional services, assuming that the contracting authority uses all options, will therefore amount up to EUR 200 million. This is one of the largest contracts in the company’s history.

The ordered buses will not be the first Solaris vehicles in Rome. In the years 2003-2004 Solaris delivered 30 trolleybuses to ATAC. In addition, operators from Lazio region use more than 700 Solaris InterUrbino intercity vehicles for regional transport in the suburbs of Rome.

In total, Solaris has delivered over 1800 vehicles to Italy, which is one of the company’s key markets

