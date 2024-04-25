Hot Deal: Up To 50% Off On Renogy Solar Systems Over 300 Watts Thru 4/29

Renogy is giving deep discounts — up to 50% off — on its solar systems that are more than 300 watts, which can include just the solar panels, or the solar panels plus a charge controller, or a complete kit with solar panels, charge controller, and batteries. And that’s good news for anyone who wants to dip their toes in the water of solar power, whether for an RV, a boat, a tiny house, a van life setup, or more, and not pay full price, but this sale is only running through April 29th, so don’t sleep on it.

What began as a project by students at Louisiana State University, and then was helped by the Louisiana Business and Technology Center to grow into a business, is now a thriving supplier of off-grid solar systems at affordable prices. Renogy, which is named from the combination of the words renovation and renewable energy, also provides tutorials and other resources for solar systems, helping to make DIY solar as painless as possible. So when the company offers deep discounts on its systems, it’s worth paying attention to. Here are just a few of the items available through this sale event.

Renogy currently has a complete off-grid kit with four 100W solar panels, a 40A MPPT charge controller, a 2000W pure sine wave inverter, and all of the cables and connecters, with either two 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries or two 100Ah deep cycle AGM batteries at up to 34% off. The kit with the LiFeP04 batteries is on sale for $2299.99, and the kit with the deep cycle AGM batteries is on sale for $1799.99.

Next is the Renogy 800W 12V off-grid solar kit with four 200W panels, a 60A MPPT charge controller, and all the hardware, currently on sale for $1299.99 (regularly $1899.99), with the option to add three 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries to the kit (total price of $2799.99) and an inverter (total price of $3499.99), which could save up to 36% off of regular prices.

The Renogy set of four 320W monocrystalline solar panels is available for just $999.99 (regularly $1599.99), or in a set of six 320W panels for $1599.99 (regularly $2339.99), a set of 8 panels for $2099.99, or even a set of ten 320W panels for $2599.99).

A set of two Renogy bifacial 550W solar panels, regularly $1499.99, is on sale for $969.99, and the addition of a 100A MPPT charge controller brings the price to $1669.98. Sets with four 550W panels ($1799.99), six panels ($2599.99), or ten panels ($3999.99) are also on sale. The whole range of high wattage solar systems on sale from Renogy is here, and if you need some help picking the right system, there is a solar sizing calculator here, and a great guide to DIY off-grid solar systems here.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here