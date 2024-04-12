Ivy Energy Secures $18M in Series A Funding Set to Accelerate Onsite Solar and Distributed Energy Resources for Multi-tenant Properties

Ivy Energy, the creator of the trailblazing Virtual Grid Cloud software, proudly announces the closing of a $18 million Series A funding round. This round, led by global leader in smart energy technology, SolarEdge, marks a leap forward in Ivy Energy’s quest to transform the adoption of solar energy within shared communities, catalyzing a major shift towards sustainability in an underserved real estate arena and combating climate change.

In a challenging financial climate, Ivy Energy’s approach and vision for a renewable future drew substantial investments from notable investors, including GreenSoil PropTech Ventures, American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact (AmFam Institute), Legacy Capital Ventures, Enki Solar Investments, and Unit Leader. This signaled a strong market belief in the potential for a distributed power revolution that brings more stability and benefits to local communities and landowners.

“Ivy was founded on the concept of democratizing clean energy access by directly addressing the barriers that have blocked renewable energy investments in multi-unit environments, our platform is unlocking new net operating income for clients and savings to renters both while enhancing grid value and stakeholder alignment. This investment gives us the resources to scale in earnest, applying our best-in-class software solution to enable onsite solar and distributed energy resources for multi-tenant properties.”-Dover Janis, CEO of Ivy Energy

“As ClimateTech investors, we look for solutions that help accelerate the decarbonization of the Built Environment across all asset classes. As onsite solar power generation continues its rapid growth, shared spaces like multifamily housing are being left out,” noted Dave Kolada, Managing Partner, Greensoil PropTech Ventures and Board Member of Ivy Energy. “We are bullish on Ivy as its SaaS solution helps open up a huge new asset class for clean energy production while creating a win-win for Real Estate owners and tenants.

Charting a Sustainable Path Forward

Ivy Energy is making clean energy adoption more accessible in shared community environments and with this new financing is set to bring its solutions to more customer verticals and jurisdictions.

“The Series A funding gives us the resources to scale in earnest, applying our best-in-class software solution to unlock onsite solar and distributed energy resources for multi-tenant properties. Ivy is pioneering the way to democratize access to the economic and environmental benefits of local sustainable energy while driving increased net operating income for our clients. Additionally, Ivy will also be launching new products and end-user experiences that will bring more value to its customers and the grid, truly making it the first end-to-end digital platform for managing shared onsite energy programs,” said Adam Masser, COO

With its cutting-edge Virtual Grid Cloud software, powered by proprietary algorithms and smart grid technologies, Ivy ensures access to solar energy for all residents and optimized returns to property owners. This breakthrough technology solves the split incentive problem and enables property owners to hedge against utility inflation, keep up with rising sustainability mandates, and provide tangible market value increases to their assets. Residents, in turn, enjoy lower energy bills and the satisfaction of contributing to a greener planet.

About Ivy Energy

Ivy Energy is at the forefront of the clean energy transformation for multi-tenant real estate, offering a comprehensive suite of onsite energy transaction products and technology-enabled services. Central to this suite is Ivy’s Virtual Grid Cloud, which unlocks solar energy distribution and battery storage to enhance property owner revenues and lower tenant energy costs. In addition to revolutionizing distributed energy management, Ivy Energy provides a seamless EV charging product, integrating electric vehicle infrastructure into its smart energy solutions. With a focus on owner revenue, compliance, and a data-centric approach, Ivy Energy simplifies the management of solar energy and EV charging across multiple units while providing a best-in-class resident experience. Ivy Energy is paving the way for a greener future, seamlessly blending technology with sustainability. https://www.ivy-energy.com/

