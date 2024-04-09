Car Fires by Vehicle Type (meme)

We’ve all heard it – OMG, EVs / lithium fire danger is SO REAL. Is it though? If you believe the memes you get from “friends” who try to deter you from driving an EV, it might seem like a big deal. Well, interestingly enough, some folks at AutoinsuranceEZ did an analysis and found…well…here’s their meme.

Turns out, gas cars cause 3837.17 times more fires than EVs.

So…why isn’t that in the news? Well, maybe because it’s not new – gasoline is frikking flammable, of course they cause fires. What’s new and interesting (ie., “it bleeds/it leads”), is that occasionally an EV catches fire too. But also, you have to know that those who’s financial or political future relies on our continued use of gasoline are only to happy to throw a lot of PR money behind any exposure of EVs as imperfect.

Well, I’ll take 1/3800th the risk of fire anyday.

Save this meme to your phone for anytime some nut sends you an anti-EV meme (if you’re anything like me, you know what I’m talking about – people send me so many, I know just because they’re jealous, and scared of change. Haters gonna hate.

We’ll be posting more and more memes as part of our “Counter” argument. Take a look at the whole lot of pro clean tech memes here.

