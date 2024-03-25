Hot Deal: GoSun’s New Portable Water Pump & Shower System Is Just $99

Whether you’re planning your next camping trip, or gearing up for living or working off-grid, including an efficient way of washing your hands, washing your dishes, or even showering your whole body can make all the difference when it comes to convenience, cleanliness, and comfort. We’ve all done the thing where we tip a water jug or bottle over our hands (or our dishes) to wet, wash, and rinse them when we’re off the beaten path, and maybe we’ve even improved our portable water system over the years to include a solar shower for hot water at the end of the day, but this new product from GoSun promises to be an excellent addition to your roadtrip, camping, or off-grid gear.

The Spray portable handwashing and shower system is a compact and lightweight kit that employs a USB-powered pump and a 18.5 Wh powerbank to deliver up to one liter of water per minute, at up to 15 psi, to a clampable faucet that can be attached wherever it’s needed (or just held in the hand). The end of one 8′ intake hose is connected to the pump and the other placed into a water source, and an 8′ outlet hose then connects the pump to the faucet, where a switch controls the flow.

According to GoSun, the Power18 powerbank enables the Spray to pump up to 100 gallons per charge, after which it can be charged up via a portable solar panel. The specs do not include the pump’s electricity requirements, but since the connection is a standard USB plug, it’s most likely that the pump could be powered by a different portable power station if needed.

The Spray folds up into a small kit for carrying and storage, and also serves as a way of hanging it up for showering or other purposes, and the whole thing weighs in at just two pounds. Full price on the Spray is $149, but GoSun has set a launch sale price on it of just $99 right now.

