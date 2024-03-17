Ecolab Achieves 100% Renewable Electricity in Europe With the Completion of Windfarm Development Project

Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Low Carbon helps take Ecolab’s global renewable electricity sourcing to 80%

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Ecolab Inc., a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life, today announced the successful sourcing of enough clean electricity to power 100% of its European operations, thanks to the completion of a windfarm project with the global renewable energy company Low Carbon.

In 2022, Ecolab and Low Carbon entered into an agreement to develop the Mörknässkogen windfarm, located on the west coast of Finland near the city of Vaasa. Now, the windfarm has reached full commercial operation, and its 30MW capacity will generate approximately 100GWh of electricity annually. That’s enough to power 30,000 homes and avoid 20,000 tonnes of CO2e per year.

By sourcing the power produced by the windfarm, Ecolab will cover 100% of the electricity used across all its European sites, including 15 major offices, 26 manufacturing facilities and seven RD&E centers. This achievement elevates the company’s global renewable electricity sourcing level to 80%, marking a significant stride in Ecolab’s journey to achieving 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030, a key component of Ecolab’s 2030 Impact Goals.

“We believe that truly sustainable companies deliver on both their financial and environmental goals,” said Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO, Ecolab. “By achieving this milestone in Europe, we’ll be sourcing the renewable energy needed to power our operations and as we electrify our vehicle fleet. These efforts support our continued growth and ability to serve customers, all while moving us closer to our 2030 Impact Goals and a 100% positive future.”

“We are delighted to see Low Carbon’s first Finnish wind project enter operations, which is a major milestone as we look to increase the amount of renewable energy capacity globally,” said John Isherwood, Managing Director at Low Carbon. “The 10-year PPA with our Ecolab partners underlines our shared vision for a world that is powered by renewables and will make a vital contribution to Finland’s supply of clean, secure energy.”

This latest renewable power milestone builds on Ecolab’s progress in North America, where the company reached 100% renewable electricity in 2020 as a result of its 2018 investment in the Mesquite Star windfarm in Texas and 2015 investment in a local community solar garden project in Minnesota.

As the electrical grids in major markets become greener, Ecolab’s virtual Power Purchase Agreements in North America and Europe account for the company’s transition to electric vehicles. Ecolab recently announced accelerated efforts to electrify its sales and service fleet in North America by 2030.

Ecolab’s Power Purchase Agreements and its other initiatives put the company on pace to achieve its renewable electricity targets by 2030. That’s well ahead of guidelines outlined by RE100, a global corporate initiative focused on achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2050, of which Ecolab is a member.

