Hot Deal: 46% Off An EcoFlow Home Backup System (Today Only)

EcoFlow is having a flash sale on a number of home backup systems, power stations, solar panels, and bundles today, so if you’ve been holding out for a great price, now is the time.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro + two 220W solar panel bundle is just $2,799 today, which is 46% off of its regular price of $5,096. That’s a savings of $2,297 on a system which could serve as a whole home backup system, especially if you pair it with a Smart Extra Battery or two to expand its capacity. With the two 220W solar panels in this bundle, you’ll have some peace of mind knowing you can keep the system charged up with free power from the sun.

The DELTA Pro features 3.6kWh of capacity (expandable to 10.8kWh or even 25kWh), and can put out up to 3600W of power through its AC outlets. The Pro also has a number of USB ports, as well as a 30A RV outlet, and can be charged via a home AC outlet, solar power, or even an EV charger. Plus, two units can be chained together and used with either the Double Voltage Hub or Smart Home Panel to get a 7200W, 240V output.

Get this hot deal on the EcoFlow DELTA Pro + two 220W solar panel bundle for just $2,799 — today only!

