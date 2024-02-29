BBVA announces new unit to finance cleantech innovation

BBVA CEO Onur Genç, who spoke at the opening of this third BBVA Sustainability Forum, stressed that banks have a critical role in financing the decarbonization of the economy. In his opinion, banks are the catalysts to help their clients and society as a whole achieve an orderly transition. He also supported ambitious reforms and the right incentives to develop clean technologies for decarbonization, especially in its early stages.

The 3rd BBVA Sustainability Forum was attended, among others, by Ignacio Sánchez Galán, chairman of Iberdrola; Patricia Espinosa, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and CEOs of climate funds and hydrogen funds; Julia Reinaud, head of Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy fund in Europe; expert Juan Verde, advisor to the Biden administration on environmental issues; and other international leaders and prominent players in sustainability.

The round tables dealt with key issues such as the global and business challenges facing sustainability, the climate agenda from the U.S. perspective, and the power of innovation for decarbonization. Leading projects in sustainability from Spanish and international companies and institutions were presented.

The event was the first to be held in Ciudad BBVA, the bank’s Madrid headquarters, with sustainable certification awarded by Eventsost. This certificate acknowledges the bank’s efforts to make the 3rd BBVA Sustainability Forum an event that respects the environment.