Hot Deals: EcoFlow Home Backup Systems Are Up To 50% Off Right Now

With winter in full swing here in the northern hemisphere, extreme weather and the power outages that often accompany it is a very real possibility. The good news is, if you don’t already have a home electricity backup system in place, EcoFlow is running an excellent sale on its home backup systems, with prices as low as 50% off of retail from now through February 8th.

First, there’s the EcoFlow DELTA Pro, a 3.6kWh portable home LFP battery system with a 3600W AC output (up to 4500W with X-Boost technology), which is rated for 6500 charge cycles, meaning it could be charged daily for almost 18 years. The DELTA Pro can be paired with another unit and the EcoFlow Double Voltage Hub to provide an unparalleled AC output of up to 7200W and 240V, or multiple units can be chained together for a potential storage capacity of 25kWh. Regularly $3699, the sale price on the DELTA Pro is just $2599.

Next, there is the EcoFlow DELTA 2 portable power station, a 1kWh LFP battery with a 1800W AC output (up to 2200W with X-Boost technology). The DELTA 2 can be paired with the DELTA 2 extra battery or DELTA Max extra battery to provide up to 3kWh of electricity storage, and thanks to EcoFlow’s fast charging technology, the DELTA can be charged to 80% in just 50 minutes via an AC outlet. Regularly $999, the sale price on the DELTA 2 is just $699.

Finally, there are some sale options for solar panels and extra batteries at up to 36% off, plus a special buy-one-get-one-at-half-price that can really bring the cost down of a home energy backup system. You can see all the sale options at the Home Backup Sale page.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here