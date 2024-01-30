Hot Deal: 50% Off Greenworks Power Tool Bundles (Today Only)

If you’ve been thinking about buying some cordless power tools to add to, replace, or upgrade your existing tool set, then today is the day to get serious and save money, because if you buy one of these cordless tool combo sets from Greenworks, you can get it for literally half off.

The Greenworks power tool combos that are eligible for this 50% off sale are all 24V models, and include:

24V Brushless 1/2” Drill / Driver, 1/4” Hex Impact Driver, 8 pcs Bit Set & Bag Kit w/ (2) 1.5Ah Batteries & Charger (reg.$199.99)

24V Brushless Drill & 7-1/4” Circular Saw Combo Kit w/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries & Charger (reg. $239.98)

24V Brushless Impact Driver & 1-1/8″ Reciprocating Saw Combo Kit w/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries & Charger (reg. $249.98)

24V Brushless Impact Driver & Angle Grinder Combo Kit w/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries & Charger (reg.$199.98)

Other combinations of power tools are also available for this 50% off sale

Looking at the price of buying one power tool combo, say the first one in the above list, and comparing that to the price of buying each individual piece separately, you can see that the combo is already cheaper, and then when the 50% discount code is applied, it makes these combos a real steal. To take advantage of this hot deal, go to Greenworks and use the code DOTD0130 at checkout. The offer is good until 11:59PM EST on January 30, 2024.

