Frey Beast: A Fast & Powerful Enduro E-Bike For Aggressive Off-Road Adventures

If you’re an advanced rider and high end mountain bikes are within your budget, and you want a top tier electric version to complement your other bikes, then the Frey Beast ought to be on your list of e-MTBs to take a closer look at. The team at Frey produces “ultra powered” all terrain electric mountain bikes with high end specs, and the Beast is the top-of-the-line model that might belong in your garage.

The Frey Beast is built on a carbon fiber and aluminum alloy frame, and features a custom Bafang 2000W mid-drive motor capable of propelling the bike up to 38 mph, and is powered by a 60V 24.5Ah battery, which is said to be able to have a range of up to 110 miles per charge. Of course, riding at 38 mph is not going to net a rider anywhere close to 110 miles per charge, but either way, those are some impressive specs.

The Beast incorporates a high-travel front and rear suspension setup, and its frame geometry just begs for fast downhill runs as well as fast and aggressive uphills, even on steep terrain. It rolls on 29″ tires, with a SRAM GX Eagle 12S drivetrain, and features Magura MT5e 4-piston disc brakes for maximum stopping power.

According to Frey, the Beast can be ridden in pedal assist mode in speeds up to 30 mph, and up to 38 mph on throttle, so it’s probably best only ridden by experienced cyclists, as getting launched at those speeds is a recipe for disaster otherwise. However, if that’s you, and you’ve got about $7500 in your e-MTB budget, then take a closer look at Frey Bike, where you can also see the other e-bikes in the Frey stable.

