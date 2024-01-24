Hot Deal: Save Big On GoSun’s Open Box Sale

Take advantage of some really great deals on solar gear from GoSun for a limited time, including solar ovens, solar tables, electric coolers, solar kitchens, and more. The Open Box items are products that have been returned and are lightly used or refurbished, and each one gets inspected and approved as being “good as new” by GoSun technicians, and they all come with a 30-day warranty.

Here are just a few of the products available right now in the GoSun Open Box Sale:

The GoSun Sport is discounted to just $99 (regular retail price is $299):

“The GoSun Sport® is our fastest and best selling solar oven. It can bake, roast, and steam a meal for two people in just 20 minutes under direct sun. It’s light and compact so you can take it anywhere. The Sport quickly reaches temperatures up to 550°F and is portable and lightweight for cooking on the move. It’s durability and collapsible design makes for easy setup and storage.”

The GoSun Chillest electric cooler/freezer is discounted to $349, down from its regular price of $899:

“Ultimate portable fridge, the Chillest cools food and drinks with electricity from 12V, AC or Solar. The Dual Zone 45 Liter cooler prepares you for any outdoor adventure. Control temps in either zone right with a range from -4°F to 68°F (-20°C to 20°C).”

GoSun’s Microgrid + Appliances is now just $2199, down from its regular price of $3599:

“Versatile, compatible, and complete, the GoSun Grid is an ecosystem of super efficient products that work in unison. Cook, chill, clean, purify, charge, and brew – all with the power of the Sun”

GoSun’s Flow, a portable solar water purifier + sink + shower is now just $119, down from its usual price of $299:

“A water purifier device small enough to fit into a backpack, Flow uses solar energy to pump water at 15 PSI, and can function as a portable handwashing station, source of clean drinking water, and much more.”

See the full range of products in the GoSun Open Box Sale here.

